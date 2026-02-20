When does Holashtak start in 2026? Dates, rules and inauspicious activities to avoid

New Delhi:

Holashtak is the term for the eight days leading up to Holi. It is recommended to delay auspicious acts during these days because, according to religious beliefs, the planets' impact is quite strong. People start collecting wood and supplies for Holika Dahan from Holashtak.

Holashtak may be an inauspicious time, but spiritual activities like chanting, penance, and charity performed during these days bring immense merit. Let us tell you when Holashtak begins this year and what should not be done during this time.

When will Holashtak 2026 begin?

Holashtak will begin on February 24, 2026, and will end on Holika Dahan, i.e. March 3, 2026. The next day, Rangwali Holi will be celebrated.

Prohibited work in Holashtak

Auspicious events like marriage

Home Entrance

Starting a new business

Engagement, Roka ceremony and farewell of daughter-in-law and daughter

Buying a new home or vehicle

tonsure ceremony

Joining a new job

Embark on a great journey

Bhoomi Pujan

Making significant investments

Why is Holashtak inauspicious?

According to religious beliefs, Holika Ashtami reminds us of the time when devotee Prahlad was tortured by his father Hiranyakashyap for eight days to make him give up his devotion to Lord Vishnu. However, devotee Prahlad did not abandon his devotion and continued to worship Lord Vishnu. When nothing happened to Prahlad even after such torture, Hiranyakashyap assigned his sister Holika the responsibility of killing him.

However, by the grace of Lord Vishnu, Holika, who had the boon of not being burned in fire, was consumed by the fire, and devotee Prahlad was not harmed. It is said that since then, the festival of Holika Dahan has been celebrated, and the eight days preceding it have come to be known as Holika Ashtami. According to religious belief, planetary positions are unfavourable on Holika Ashtami, so auspicious activities are avoided during this period.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Holi 2026 Remedies: What to do after Holika Dahan for prosperity and positivity