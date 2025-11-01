Tulsi Vivah 2025: Shubh muhurat and simple steps for the sacred Lord Shaligram–Tulsi wedding Tulsi Vivah 2025 marks the divine wedding of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Shaligram on 2 November. Discover the shubh muhurat, tithi and step-by-step puja rituals to celebrate this sacred festival of devotion, purity and new beginnings.

Tulsi Vivah, the divine wedding of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu, is widely celebrated in India. Not just a ritual, it is devotion made visible, a reminder that love, too, can be holy. It is important to know the Tulsi Vivah muhurat to celebrate the day.

For generations, families have dressed the humble Tulsi plant like a bride, tying sacred threads, lighting lamps, and singing songs that blend laughter with prayer. This year, the celebration is taking place on November 2, 2025. Let's get into the details:

Tulsi Vivah 2025 date and tithi details

Tulsi Vivah 2025 Date: Sunday, 2 November 2025

Dwadashi Tithi Begins: 2 November 2025 at 7:31 AM

Dwadashi Tithi Ends: 3 November 2025 at 5:07 AM

Tulsi Vivah 2025 shubh muhurat and puja timings

Brahma Muhurat: 4:50 AM to 5:42 AM

Morning Sandhya: 5:16 AM to 6:34 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:42 AM to 12:26 PM

Vijay Muhurat: 1:55 PM to 2:39 PM

Godhuli Muhurat: 5:35 PM to 6:01 PM

Tripushkar Yoga: 7:31 AM to 5:03 PM

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 5:03 PM to 6:34 AM (on 3 November)

As per the Padma Purana, Tulsi Vivah is traditionally observed on the Kartik Shukla Dwadashi. It is the 12th day of the bright fortnight in the Kartik month. However, some scriptures mention that performing a wedding ceremony any day between Prabodhini Ekadashi and Kartik Purnima is considered to be equally auspicious.

What is the significance of Tulsi Vivah?

It is believed that the Tulsi Vivah absolves the devotees of their past sins, blesses unmarried people with ideal partners and strengthens marital harmony for couples. It is also considered that on this day Lord Vishnu wakes up from his cosmic rest called Chaturmas, and from now onwards, weddings and other auspicious occasions can be solemnised.

Tulsi Vivah puja vidhi | Step-by-step ritual guide

According to the Vishnuyamal and Vrat Parichay texts, devotees begin preparing for Tulsi Vivah several months in advance by caring for and nurturing their Tulsi plant. On the day of the ceremony:

Wedding Mandap Setup: A small canopy is decorated with banana leaves, flowers and rangoli.

Place the idols: Seat Lord Vishnu or Shaligram and Goddess Tulsi facing each other on decorated platforms.

Kanyadaan ritual: In the evening (godhuli muhurat), the Tulsi plant is given away in marriage to Lord Vishnu — just like a traditional Hindu wedding.

Mantras and havan: Offer prayers, ghee, and sacred herbs in the fire while chanting Vishnu mantras.

Exchange of garlands and circumambulation: The ritual includes symbolic pheras (circumambulations) and offerings of sweets, flowers and ornaments.

Conclude with daan and feast: Donations to Brahmins and food sharing mark the completion of the puja.

Happy Tulsi Vivah!