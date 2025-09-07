Chandra Grahan today in Bengaluru: September 7 lunar eclipse timings and Sutak period Today, 7 September 2025, a total Chandra Grahan will be visible in Bengaluru. Here are the eclipse start and end timings, Sutak details and rituals explained.

The Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) on 7 September 2025 is a total lunar eclipse visible in Bengaluru. This is the second lunar eclipse of the year, and it will last for more than five hours, with the total phase extending for over an hour.

During this celestial event, the Moon will appear reddish in colour as Earth’s umbral shadow completely covers it.

The lunar eclipse will be visible across Asia, Australia, Eastern Africa and parts of Europe, including all major Indian cities such as Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Jaipur.

Today Chandra Grahan Timings in Bengaluru

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 20:59 (8:59 PM)

20:59 (8:59 PM) Partial Eclipse Begins (Umbra contact): 21:58 (9:58 PM)

21:58 (9:58 PM) Total Eclipse Begins: 23:01 (11:01 PM)

23:01 (11:01 PM) Maximum Eclipse: 23:42 (11:42 PM)

23:42 (11:42 PM) Total Eclipse Ends: 00:22 (12:22 AM, 8 Sept)

00:22 (12:22 AM, 8 Sept) Partial Eclipse Ends: 01:26 (1:26 AM, 8 Sept)

01:26 (1:26 AM, 8 Sept) Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 02:24 (2:24 AM, 8 Sept)

Total Duration: 5 hours 24 minutes

Duration of Total Eclipse: 1 hour 21 minutes

Sutak Timings in Bengaluru

As per Hindu tradition, the Sutak period begins 9 hours before the eclipse:

Sutak Begins: 12:17 PM (7 Sept)

12:17 PM (7 Sept) Sutak Ends: 01:26 AM (8 Sept, when the eclipse ends)

For children, elderly, and unwell people: Sutak begins later at 6:26 PM and ends at 01:26 AM.

During Sutak, eating, cooking and religious rituals are avoided. However, vulnerable groups follow a shortened Sutak to avoid discomfort.

Significance of Chandra Grahan 2025

This is a total lunar eclipse of magnitude 1.36, which means the Moon will be completely covered by Earth’s shadow.

At maximum eclipse (11:42 PM), the Moon will appear deep red, a phenomenon often called a “Blood Moon.”

The eclipse is considered highly significant in Hindu tradition, and rituals like mantra chanting, meditation, and charity are recommended.

After the eclipse, devotees take a holy bath, cook fresh meals, and donate food, clothes, or money as part of religious practice.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any such information.)