Shiv Mahamrityunjaya mantra: Meaning, benefits and how to chant it correctly

New Delhi:

There is something striking about how often the Shiv Mahamrityunjaya mantra trends online during moments of collective anxiety. A health scare in the family. A major surgery. A difficult astrological phase. Or simply a year that feels heavy.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this Vedic chant has been chanted for centuries as a means of seeking protection, healing, and deliverance from fear. But what’s more relevant today, beyond its spiritual significance, is its ability to instil emotional stability in uncertain times.

What is the Shiv Mahamrityunjaya mantra?

The Mahamrityunjaya mantra is a sacred Sanskrit chant dedicated to Lord Shiva in his form as the conqueror of death. It appears in the Rigveda (Mandala 7, Hymn 59), ranking as one of the most revered Vedic mantras.

It reads:

“Om Tryambakam Yajamahe

Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan

Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat”

It’s also known as the “Mahamrityunjaya Jaap,” traditionally recited to seek healing, protection, longevity, and spiritual empowerment. Here's the mantra chant:

Meaning of the Mahamrityunjaya mantra in simple words

Here’s a clear breakdown:

Tryambakam – The three-eyed one (Lord Shiva)

Yajamahe – We worship or honour

Sugandhim – Fragrant, life-enhancing

Pushtivardhanam – The one who nourishes and strengthens

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan – Like a ripe cucumber freed from its stem

Mrityor Mukshiya – Liberate us from death

Maamritat – Not from immortality, but towards eternal truth

In essence, the prayer seeks freedom from fear, suffering and untimely death, while asking for spiritual awakening and inner resilience. It’s less about physical immortality and more about liberation from the grip of anxiety and attachment.

Why is it called the “death-conquering” mantra?

In Hindu mythology, the connection of the mantra can be traced back to the tale of young sage Markandeya, who was destined to die at the age of 16. By his devotion to Lord Shiva and the recitation of the mantra, he was rescued from death itself. This is the reason why the chant has come to be related to protection during sickness, accidents, and other phases of life. Many families recite the chant during medical treatments, before surgeries, or during periods of emotional turmoil.

When and how to chant the Mahamrityunjaya mantra

There are no rigid rules, but traditional guidance suggests:

Best time

Early morning (Brahma Muhurta)

During Pradosh Kaal

On Mondays

During Maha Shivratri

How many times?

11, 21 or 108 times using a Rudraksha mala

Some perform 1.25 lakh (125,000) chants for special rituals

Practical modern approach

You don’t need an elaborate ritual. Even five mindful repetitions daily can create calm. Focus on breath, pronunciation and intention. Think of it as a spiritual reset button.

Shiv Mahamrityunjaya mantra is not just a simple chant for protection. It is about establishing a deeper connection with Lord Shiva.