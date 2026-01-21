Saraswati Puja samagri list 2026: Complete Basant Panchami puja items Saraswati Puja Samagri List 2026 with complete Basant Panchami puja items, simple puja vidhi, and auspicious muhurat. Know what to offer Goddess Saraswati and why this day is ideal for starting education.

Saraswati Puja Samagri List 2026: The birth anniversary of Goddess Saraswati is celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some places and as Basant Panchami in others. On this day, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped with proper rituals during the auspicious time, and various offerings are made to her.

It is believed that devotees who worship Goddess Saraswati with a pure heart on Basant Panchami are blessed with happiness and prosperity throughout their lives. This day is also considered very auspicious for starting education. Many parents begin their children's education on this day. Now, the question arises: what materials are needed for the Basant Panchami puja? So, without further ado, let us tell you the complete list of materials for Basant Panchami, or Saraswati Puja.

Saraswati Puja samagri list:

Idol of Goddess Saraswati

Saffron

Kumkum (for applying vermilion)

Sweets, especially yellow sweets

Panchamrit or holy water

Prasad (offerings)

Ganges water

Butter

Yellow and white flowers

Flower garland

Fruits (especially yellow ones)

Turmeric

Conch shell

Incense sticks or dhoop

Akshat or rice

Kalash or vessel for water

Bowl

Lamp

Cotton wick

Vermilion

Betel nut

Jaggery

Betel leaf

Plate

Clean red cloth

Ashtagandha (a mixture of eight fragrant substances)

Perfume

Sandalwood paste

Mango leaves

Lotus

How to perform Saraswati Puja

In order to carry out Saraswati Puja, tidy your living space, arrange an altar featuring an idol or image of Goddess Saraswati, and position books or instruments close by; start with a purification ritual, call upon the Goddess using mantras such as 'Om Saraswati Namah', present flowers (in yellow or white), sweets, and fruits, conduct the Aarti with a lamp, and finally share the prasad, while dressed in yellow or white attire to receive blessings of knowledge and wisdom.

Basant Panchami Puja muhurat (2026)

The auspicious time for Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami will be from 7:13 AM to 12:33 PM. The Basant Panchami midday moment is at 12:33 PM. The Panchami Tithi begins on January 23, 2026, at 2:28 AM. The Panchami Tithi ends on January 24, 2026, at 1:46 AM. Perform the puja of Goddess Saraswati with proper rituals during this auspicious time and chant her mantras.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information