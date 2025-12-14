Saphala Ekadashi 2025: Complete guide to date, tithi and parana time

According to Hindu culture and customs, observing Ekadashi is considered greatly auspicious. The devotees await the Ekdashi fast with great zeal. Saphala Ekadashi will be observed on Monday, December 15, 2025.
Saphala Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Success and obstacle-free, this Ekadashi brings saphalta and helps the devotees to start the year with spiritual clarity and discipline.
Saphala Ekadashi 2025 date and tithi timings
According to Drik Panchang:
- Ekadashi tithi begins: 6:49 pm on Dec 14, 2025
- Ending time for Ekadashi tithi: 9:19 pm on December 15, 2025
Since the Ekadashi tithi is available at sunrise on December 15, the fast is observed on Monday.
Saphala Ekadashi puja muhurat
The most propitious time to do Saphala Ekadashi puja falls between Pratahkal, early morning hours, after sunrise on December 15. Traditionally, the devotees pray to Lord Vishnu or Shri Krishna, chant Vishnu Sahasranama, and, finally, observe a holy fast with utmost devotion and restraint.
Early morning worship is considered especially powerful for Ekadashi, as it aligns with sattvic energy and mental focus.
Saphala Ekadashi parana time - time to break the fast
- Parana date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
- Parana time: 7:07 am to 9:11 am
- Dwadashi tithi ends: 11:57 pm on December 16, 2025
Parana, or the ritual breaking of the fast, should be performed after sunrise on the day following Ekadashi and within the Dwadashi tithi. Missing parana within this window is traditionally considered a ritual fault.
Important rules for Ekadashi parana
Parana should not be done during Hari Vasara, which is the first one-fourth duration of Dwadashi tithi. Devotees are advised to wait until Hari Vasara ends before breaking the fast.
The most preferred time for parana is Pratahkal (morning). Madhyahna (midday) should be avoided. If parana cannot be done in the morning due to unavoidable reasons, it may be done after Madhyahna, but never before Hari Vasara ends.
One-day or two-day Ekadashi fast?
At times, Ekadashi fasting is advised on two consecutive days:
Smartha devotees (householders with families) should observe the fast on the first day only. The alternate Ekadashi is meant for sanyasis, widows, and those seeking moksha. This alternate day usually coincides with Vaishnava Ekadashi
Fasting on both days is traditionally recommended only for staunch Vishnu devotees seeking deeper spiritual devotion and divine grace.
