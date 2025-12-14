Saphala Ekadashi 2025: Complete guide to date, tithi and parana time Saphala Ekadashi will be observed on December 15, 2025. Check the exact Ekadashi tithi, auspicious puja muhurat, parana time on December 16, and important fasting rules devotees should follow for this Vishnu Ekadashi.

According to Hindu culture and customs, observing Ekadashi is considered greatly auspicious. The devotees await the Ekdashi fast with great zeal. Saphala Ekadashi will be observed on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Saphala Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Success and obstacle-free, this Ekadashi brings saphalta and helps the devotees to start the year with spiritual clarity and discipline.

Saphala Ekadashi 2025 date and tithi timings

According to Drik Panchang:

Ekadashi tithi begins: 6:49 pm on Dec 14, 2025

Ending time for Ekadashi tithi: 9:19 pm on December 15, 2025

Since the Ekadashi tithi is available at sunrise on December 15, the fast is observed on Monday.

Saphala Ekadashi puja muhurat

The most propitious time to do Saphala Ekadashi puja falls between Pratahkal, early morning hours, after sunrise on December 15. Traditionally, the devotees pray to Lord Vishnu or Shri Krishna, chant Vishnu Sahasranama, and, finally, observe a holy fast with utmost devotion and restraint.

Early morning worship is considered especially powerful for Ekadashi, as it aligns with sattvic energy and mental focus.

Saphala Ekadashi parana time - time to break the fast

Parana date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Parana time: 7:07 am to 9:11 am

Dwadashi tithi ends: 11:57 pm on December 16, 2025

Parana, or the ritual breaking of the fast, should be performed after sunrise on the day following Ekadashi and within the Dwadashi tithi. Missing parana within this window is traditionally considered a ritual fault.

Important rules for Ekadashi parana

Parana should not be done during Hari Vasara, which is the first one-fourth duration of Dwadashi tithi. Devotees are advised to wait until Hari Vasara ends before breaking the fast.

The most preferred time for parana is Pratahkal (morning). Madhyahna (midday) should be avoided. If parana cannot be done in the morning due to unavoidable reasons, it may be done after Madhyahna, but never before Hari Vasara ends.

One-day or two-day Ekadashi fast?

At times, Ekadashi fasting is advised on two consecutive days:

Smartha devotees (householders with families) should observe the fast on the first day only. The alternate Ekadashi is meant for sanyasis, widows, and those seeking moksha. This alternate day usually coincides with Vaishnava Ekadashi

Fasting on both days is traditionally recommended only for staunch Vishnu devotees seeking deeper spiritual devotion and divine grace.

