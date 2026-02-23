Ramadan 2026 Iftar timing for today, February 23: City-wise sunset timings across India and wishes

New Delhi:

Ramadan 2026 Iftar timing for today (February 23): Ramadan represents a time of devotion, patience, and contemplation for Muslims around the globe. During Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast from Sehri until Iftar, the evening meal that unites families and communities.

Since the times of sunset differ from one place to another, the times of Iftar also differ from one city to another. As Ramadan 2026 progresses, Muslims observing fast are very keen to know the times of sunset so that they can break their fast at the correct time. Below are the times of Iftar for major Indian cities on Saturday, February 22, 2026. The breaking of the fast for Muslims has traditionally taken place after sunset, beginning with dates and water, in accordance with the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad. The subsequent iftar meal can differ among various households.

Iftar timing for today, February 23, 2026

City Iftar timing Noida 06:16 PM Delhi 06:17 PM Jaipur 06:24 PM Kolkata 06:22 PM Jammu 06:22 PM Mumbai 06:43 PM Hyderabad 06:25 PM Thiruvananthapuram 06:33 PM Ajmer 06:29 PM Bengaluru 06:27 PM

Reasons for varying iftar timings in different cities

Iftar is observed at the Maghrib prayer time, which corresponds to sunset. However, due to India's geographical span across different longitudes and regions, the time for sunset occurs earlier in the eastern regions and later in the western areas.

Iftar wishes for your friends and family

You can share these sweet wishes with your loved ones around Iftar time. Take a look:

May your iftar table be filled with nourishing food, peaceful conversations, and countless reasons to feel grateful today. Ramadan Mubarak.

Wishing you an iftar that refreshes the body, calms the heart, and reminds you how beautiful togetherness can be.

May every sip of water bring relief, every bite bring joy, and every prayer bring you closer to peace. Have a blessed iftar.

Sending love and duas your way this evening. May your iftar be sweet, your heart lighter, and your faith stronger.

May Allah accept your fast, your patience, and your prayers. Wishing you a peaceful and joyful iftar with those you cherish.

From the first date to the final dua, may this iftar fill your heart with gratitude and your home with laughter.

As the sun sets, may worries fade and blessings multiply. Have a beautiful iftar surrounded by love.

May your table never be empty, your prayers never go unheard, and your heart always feel content. Iftar Mubarak!

Happy Ramadan!