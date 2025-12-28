Putrada Ekadashi 2025: What to offer to Lord Vishnu for prosperity and happiness Putrada Ekadashi 2025 will be observed on December 30. Know the date, religious significance and the sacred items to offer to Lord Vishnu for blessings of happiness, prosperity and children.

New Delhi:

Putrada Ekadashi 2025: The last Ekadashi of 2025 will be celebrated on December 30, 2025. By observing a fast and performing the right rituals of worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day, one receives the fulfilment of their desires. It is worth noting that the Putrada Ekadashi fast is observed twice a year, once in the month of Shravan and again in the month of Paush. In the Hindu calendar, Paush is the 10th month, falling between December and January.

Observing the Putrada Ekadashi fast removes all obstacles from one's children and blesses them with a long life. Furthermore, devotees believe that the influence of Putrada Ekadashi grants childless couples healthy and intelligent children. Along with performing the prescribed rituals on Putrada Ekadashi, be sure to offer these items to Lord Vishnu. Offering these items at the feet of Lord Vishnu brings blessings of happiness, prosperity, and good fortune. It also ensures the continued grace of Goddess Lakshmi upon the family

Offer these items to Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi

Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Include Tulsi in the worship of Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi. The worship of Lord Vishnu is considered incomplete without Tulsi, so be sure to include it in the offerings. Note that Tulsi should not be plucked on Ekadashi, so pluck it a day in advance for the puja. Do not touch or water the Tulsi plant on Ekadashi.

Banana

Offer bananas to Lord Vishnu on Putrada Ekadashi. Offering bananas pleases Lord Vishnu and fulfils all desires. It also brings happiness and prosperity to the home.

Panchamrit

Offer Panchamrit to Lord Vishnu. Panchamrit is made from milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar. Be sure to include Tulsi leaves in the Panchamrit.

Seasonal fruits

Offer seasonal fruits to Lord Vishnu on Putrada Ekadashi. In addition to seasonal fruits, offer pomegranates, apples, etc.

Yellow flowers

Yellow is a colour very dear to Lord Vishnu. On Ekadashi, offer yellow flowers and garlands to Lord Narayana. Offering yellow flowers is believed to fulfil the wishes of devotees.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.)

Also read: Putrada Ekadashi 2025: December 30 or 31? Correct date, tithi and parana timing