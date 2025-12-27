Putrada Ekadashi 2025: December 30 or 31? Correct date, tithi and parana timing As the year ends, Putrada Ekadashi 2025 brings a quiet pause. With the tithi spanning two dates, here’s when the fast is observed and how it concludes.

The final week of the year usually comes with its own kind of noise. Plans, countdowns, loose ends. Somewhere in between, Putrada Ekadashi silently appears, guided not by the calendar on the wall but by the lunar cycle that decides its timing each year.

It is observed based on the Ekadashi tithi, which shifts annually according to the lunar calendar. When that tithi overlaps two dates, questions around the correct day naturally follow. This year, the confusion is between December 30 and December 31.

When will Putrada Ekadashi 2025 be observed – December 30 or December 31?

Putrada Ekadashi is linked to the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi tithi, which will begin on December 30 this year and extend into the early hours of December 31. Since the tithi will start after sunrise on December 30, most devotees will observe the fast on December 30, while rituals connected to completion will carry over into the next day.

Putrada Ekadashi 2025 auspicious timings

The Ekadashi tithi will begin at 7:50 am on December 30 and will conclude at 5:00 am on December 31.

Fasting will be observed on December 30.

The parana, or the breaking of the fast, will be done on December 31, once the tithi has ended.

The favourable window for parana will fall between 1:26 pm and 3:31 pm, a period considered suitable for concluding the vrat.

What to do on the last Ekadashi of the year

Putrada Ekadashi is often kept simple. In the morning, many choose to spend a few quiet minutes in prayer, focusing on Lord Vishnu and setting intentions for the year ahead.

Offering fruit, especially bananas, is common, along with acts of charity such as feeding cows or sharing food with those in need. These gestures are associated with growth and continuity.

Abhishek of Lord Vishnu using Panchamrit is also performed by some, believed to support clarity and remove lingering obstacles.

As the day winds down, lighting a lamp near the Tulsi plant is seen as a way to invite steadiness, both in the home and in matters of wealth.

Putrada Ekadashi doesn’t demand much. It simply asks for attention, right at the point where one year quietly gives way to the next.

