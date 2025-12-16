Why Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Vrindavan ashram draws seekers like Virat Kohli In a noisy, fast-paced world, Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Vrindavan ashram offers something rare - silence, discipline and devotion that draws seekers and even figures like Virat Kohli.

We live in a world obsessed with speed, optimisation and constant visibility to the extent that the idea of slowing down feels almost radical. Yet, that is exactly what draws people, from everyday devotees to globally recognised figures like Virat Kohli, to the quiet spiritual orbit of Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan.

Tucked away from noise but steeped in devotion, the ashram has become a place where seekers come not to perform spirituality, but to sit with it, patiently, humbly, and without expectation. Let's get into the details.

A guru rooted in simplicity, not spectacle

Premanand Ji Maharaj is known less for grandeur and more for restraint. His teachings revolve around bhakti (devotion), inner discipline, and surrender, ideas that feel timeless in a world constantly asking people to prove themselves. There are no dramatic proclamations or promises of instant transformation here. Instead, Premanand Ji speaks about self-control, humility, seva (service), and the quiet work of correcting one’s inner world. For many seekers, that honesty is deeply grounding.

About Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram

Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan is known for its calm, disciplined rhythm rather than scale or spectacle. The day typically begins in the early hours with morning prayers and kirtan, followed by satsang sessions where Maharaj’s teachings centre on bhakti, self-restraint and inner clarity. The ashram remains open to devotees throughout the day, with visitors encouraged to maintain silence, modesty and a spirit of seva within the premises. Simple arrangements for darshan and satsang are made on designated days, and devotees are advised to check the ashram’s official channels locally in Vrindavan for updated timings, as schedules may change during festivals or special spiritual observances.

Vrindavan Energy that attracts towards within

There is also spiritual significance in Vrindavan itself. "The land of Leelas of Lord Krishna," it is known as. There is a certain tempo in this place itself that evokes an urge in one’s heart to sit and contemplate. A kind of rhythm can be felt in life; there, and days there begin and end in a certain way.

Challenging as the environment is, the ashram of Premanand Ji Maharaj is in perfect harmony with this environment. The decor is minimal, spotlessly clean, and unadorned, more prone to blending into the background than catching the attention of the beholder, thus facilitating the concentration of the mind.

Why figures like Virat Kohli resonate here

When celebrities are drawn to spiritual areas, this tends to attract curiosity. However, in this situation, it seems to have little to do with gaining fame and much to do with resonance. Kohli has been quoted in the past talking about discipline, clarity, and balance, which resonates very effectively with the ideology of Premanand Ji Maharaj.

The ashram provides something that many achievers yearn for but are unwilling to admit they need: grounding without judgment, structure without pressure, and faith without noise.

One of the most salient features of Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram, or at least one of its characteristics that stands out when contrasted to others, is that it doesn’t demand any kind of loyalty. There is no attempt to establish identity or to keep people within its fold. They come, they sit, they listen, they depart, often changed in ways that they cannot define.

It is in a world that is replete with loud answers that this quiet spiritual oasis remains attractive to those with the will to ask differently.