Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Step-by-step Lord Vishnu puja vidhi for devotees

New Delhi:

Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most revered Ekadashi vrats dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This vrat falls in the month of Jyeshtha and is known for its strict discipline, as devotees observe complete abstinence from both food and water. It is believed that observing Nirjala Ekadashi earns a devotee the spiritual benefits of observing all the Ekadashi vrats performed throughout the year.

Along with fasting, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu is another important practice associated with this vrat. Given below is the procedure for performing Lord Vishnu's puja on Nirjala Ekadashi.

Begin the day with a holy bath and sankalp

Devotees wake up during Brahma Muhurta and take a bath before sunrise. It is recommended that they wear clean clothes, preferably yellow-coloured garments associated with Lord Vishnu.

After this, devotees take a vow to observe the Nirjala Ekadashi vrat with sincerity and devotion.

Preparation of the puja place

Clean the puja area thoroughly and place an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu in the worship space.

Decorate the puja area with fresh flowers and keep the following puja items ready:

Tulsi leaves

Chandan (sandalwood paste)

Akshat (unbroken rice)

Incense sticks

Ghee lamp

Fruits and sweets

Gangajal

Many devotees also place an idol or picture of Goddess Lakshmi alongside Lord Vishnu.

Offer prayers and worship Lord Vishnu

Begin the puja by lighting a diya and incense sticks.

Offer sandalwood paste, flowers, Tulsi leaves and akshat to Lord Vishnu. According to belief, Tulsi leaves are especially dear to the deity and are considered an essential offering during Vishnu puja.

Then offer fruits, sweets and other bhog items with devotion.

Chant Vishnu mantras and read sacred scriptures

Reciting Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Chalisa and other prayers dedicated to Lord Vishnu is considered especially auspicious on Nirjala Ekadashi.

Also chant:

"Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya"

throughout the day as an act of meditation and devotion to Lord Vishnu.

Listening to or reading the Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Katha is another important aspect of the observance.

Perform aarti

Once the prayers are completed, devotees perform Vishnu aarti using a ghee lamp and seek divine blessings for good health and prosperity.

Family members often perform the aarti together and pray for the well-being of their loved ones.

Observe the fast with devotion

Observing the fast is one of the major traditions associated with Nirjala Ekadashi.

Devotees spend the day engaged in prayer, bhajans and meditation dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Significance of charity

Donations and acts of charity are especially revered on Nirjala Ekadashi.

People often donate water, food, clothing, hand fans, umbrellas and various other essentials to those in need. Donating water during the scorching summer months is considered particularly meritorious from a spiritual perspective.

Complete the vrat on Dwadashi

The vrat is generally broken on Dwadashi during the prescribed parana time.

Before ending the fast, devotees pray to Lord Vishnu for his blessings and often make offerings to Brahmins and needy individuals.

A day for devotion and self-discipline

Nirjala Ekadashi is not only a fasting ritual but also an opportunity for devotees to demonstrate self-discipline and strengthen their spiritual faith.

Observing the fast and worshipping Lord Vishnu with devotion is believed to bring divine blessings, peace and spiritual growth.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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