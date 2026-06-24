Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Complete puja samagri list for Lord Vishnu worship

New Delhi:

The Nirjala Ekadashi vrat is considered one of the most important and difficult Ekadashi fasts among followers of Lord Vishnu. The term "Nirjala" means "without water", and those who observe the vrat on this day fast both from food and water in the process of their worship. It is also said that those who observe Nirjala Ekadashi vrat sincerely achieve the virtues of observing all Ekadashi fasts during the year.

As people get ready to observe the sacred vrat, it is good to have the required materials for puja at hand. This year, Nirjala Ekadashi will fall on June 25, 2026.

Why is Nirjala Ekadashi important?

Nirjala Ekadashi is performed in honour of Lord Vishnu and is also called Pandava Ekadashi or Bhimseni Ekadashi. According to Hindu beliefs, the vrat is associated with Bhima from the Mahabharata, who was unable to observe every Ekadashi fast and was advised to observe this one highly austere fast instead. It is believed that observing Nirjala Ekadashi grants merits equivalent to all 24 Ekadashis observed during the year.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 puja samagri list

Devotees can keep the following items ready for the worship of Lord Vishnu:

Idol or image of Lord Vishnu

Clean yellow cloth

Tulsi leaves

Panchamrit

Gangajal

Kumkum and turmeric

Chandan (sandalwood paste)

Akshat (unbroken rice)

Fresh flowers and flower garlands

Incense sticks (agarbatti)

Dhoop

Ghee lamp (diya)

Cotton wicks

Seasonal fruits

Dry fruits

Betel leaves and betel nuts

Coconut

Mishri (rock sugar)

Sweets for bhog

Kalash

Camphor

Aarti thali

Vishnu Chalisa or Vishnu Sahasranama book

How is the puja performed?

Devotees rise early in the morning, and after taking a bath and dressing themselves in clean clothes, they take a pledge of fasting. The deity Vishnu is offered worship using flowers, leaves of the tulsi plant, incense sticks, lights and bhog. It is very auspicious to chant Vishnu mantras and Vishnu sahasranama all day long. Tulsi leaves are regarded as one of the most important offerings during the worship.

Charity holds special significance

Besides fasting and worshipping, people also do good deeds through charity. Giving of water, food, clothing, fans, an umbrella, and other necessities of life to those who are in need is said to be very virtuous on Nirjala Ekadashi day. Scriptures mention that performing charity deeds on this day is greatly rewarded.

Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most spiritually powerful days observed by Hindus. Though the fast is quite rigid and strict, it is still taken as an occasion to increase their devotion and self-control as well as earn the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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