Narasimha Dwadashi 2026 date and ritual guide: How to worship Lord Vishnu’s fourth avatar

Hinduism has numerous festivals that stand for dedication, faith, and the triumph of religion. One of those holy days is Narasimha Dwadashi. The fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Narasimha, is honoured on this day. It is thought that fasting and worshipping on this day gives people courage and good vibes while eradicating life's worries and hardships.

Let's know when Narasimha Dwadashi is in 2026 and what its auspicious time is, and how the puja should be performed. Let's find out everything.

Religious Significance of Narasimha Dwadashi

The twelfth day of the bright fortnight of the lunar month of Phalguna is celebrated as Narasimha Dwadashi. This date is associated with Lord Vishnu's fourth incarnation, Narasimha. According to mythology, Lord Narasimha killed the demon king Hiranyakashipu to protect his devotee Prahlad. His form was half man and half lion. This incarnation symbolises that whenever dharma is threatened, God himself appears to protect his devotees.

Narasimha Dwadashi 2026 date and auspicious time

According to the Hindu calendar, in the year 2026, the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Phalgun month will start on 27 February 2026 at 10:32 pm and will end on 28 February 2026 at 08:43 pm.

According to the Udaya Tithi, the main fast will be observed on 28 February 2026, and the Parana will be done on the morning of 1 March 2026.

The time for Dwadashi Parana will be from 06:21 am to 08:41 am on March 1, 2026.

Method of worship of Narasimha Dwadashi

Wake up before sunrise in the morning and take a bath. Wear clean, yellow-colored clothes.

Clean the temple in your house and install the picture or idol of Lord Narasimha.

If it is not available, then worship can also be done by keeping the picture of Lord Vishnu.

Facing east or north, perform the abhishekamrit with Panchamrit. After this, offer yellow flowers, unbroken rice grains, fruits, sweets, and incense.

It is considered auspicious to recite the Vishnu Sahasranama or Narasimha Stotra during the puja. Finally, offer sattvik bhog to the deity, perform aarti, and distribute prasad.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

