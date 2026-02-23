Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Perform these Tulsi rituals on February 27 for prosperity and Lord Vishnu’s blessings

New Delhi:

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: The fast of Rangbhari Ekadashi or Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed on February 27, 2026. The Ekadashi date of the Shukla Paksha of the Phalgun month falls before Holi, hence it is also called Rangbhari Ekadashi. Worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day brings auspicious results. Devotees also observe a fast on this day.

Performing some Tulsi rituals on Rangbhari Ekadashi brings auspicious results in life and fulfils your wishes. Therefore, today we are going to tell you about some special Tulsi rituals to be performed on Ekadashi.

On Rangbhari Ekadashi, perform these Tulsi rituals

While offering water to Tulsi or plucking Tulsi leaves is prohibited on Rangbhari Ekadashi, you can practice some rituals on this day. You should pluck Tulsi leaves and buds a day in advance to use them in worship.

On Rangbhari Ekadashi, light 11 lamps near the Tulsi plant and chant the mantra "Mahaprasad Janani Sarva Saubhagyavardhini, Aadhi Vyadhi Hara Nityam Tulsi Tvam Namostute" 11 times. Doing so will alleviate the troubles in your life and fulfil your wishes.

On the holy day of Rangbhari Ekadashi, if you apply soil from the root of the Tulsi plant as a tilak on your forehead, you will attain mental peace and positivity. It also increases your energy.

You should tie a red scarf around Tulsi on Rangbhari Ekadashi. It is believed that by doing this, you receive the blessings of not only Mother Tulsi but also Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Your wishes are fulfilled, and happiness and prosperity come into your life.

On this day, sitting near Tulsi and chanting Lord Vishnu's mantra 'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya' 108 times can fulfil all your wishes.

You will also receive auspicious results by mixing Tulsi buds in cow's milk and offering it to Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi.

Rangbhari Ekadashi auspicious timing

According to the Vedic Panchang, the Shukla Ekadashi tithi of the Phalgun month will begin at 12:33 am on February 27 and conclude at 10:32 pm on the same day. Based on these timings, Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, February 27, 2026. The fast will be broken the following day, with Paran scheduled between 6:47 am and 9:06 am on Saturday, February 28.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the truth of any of these things.)

