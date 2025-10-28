Murugan Thirukalyanam 2025: Date, time and rituals across Tamil Nadu temples Murugan Thirukalyanam 2025 marks the divine wedding of Lord Murugan, celebrated after the victory of Soora Samharam during Kanda Sashti. Major celebrations at Tiruchendur and Thiruparankundram temples include grand rituals, processions, and pujas, attracting thousands of devotees.

The divine wedding (Thirukalyānam) of Lord Murugan is traditionally celebrated immediately after the six-day festival of Kanda Sashti (also called Skanda Sashti), which culminates in the victory of Lord Murugan over the demon Soorapadman (the Soora Samhara). According to multiple sources, for 2025:

The six-day Sashti Vrat at the major temples begins on October 22, 2025 (Wednesday).

The day of Soora Samhara is October 27, 2025 (Monday) in many temples.

Consequently, the Thirukalyānam is typically held the next day, i.e., October 28, 2025 (Tuesday), in many traditions.

However, some temple-specific calendars (for example, one listing for Tiruchendur) mention the Thirukalyānam date as November 14, 2025 (Friday).

Thus, for most temples and devotees, the widely followed date is October 28, 2025; however, please check the exact local temple announcement to confirm.

Thirukalyanam 2025 date and time in the Tamil calendar

In the Tamil / lunar calendar (panchāngam), the key points are:

The Shukla Paksha Sashti of the lunar month of Kartikai (which corresponds to the late October-early November solar month) is observed for Kanda Sashti.

For 2025, the Shashti Tithi (Sashti day) starts around 06:05 AM on October 27 and ends around 08:00 AM on October 28 in the standard Panchangam.

The Thirukalyānam is thus fixed once the Sashti fast, Soora Samhara and tithi transition are complete — the wedding ceremony is performed under the auspicious Muhūrta after that tithi. One source explicitly states the Thirukalyānam date for 2025 as October 28.

So in short: Tamil calendar date for Thirukalyānam (in many temples) is the 7th day of Kanda Sashti period, which corresponds to October 28, 2025.

Time-wise, though exact Muhūrta will vary by temple, devotees should take note that once Sashti tithi is over and the temple announces the wedding time (often early morning or mid‐morning), that is the time to attend or observe.

Kandha Sashti Thirukalyanam 2025 timing and rituals

The six-day fast/observance (vratham) begins October 22, 2025.

Soora Samhara (the dramatic divine victory) is on October 27, 2025.

Thirukalyānam (wedding) follows on October 28, 2025, in many places.

Rituals

Devotees observe a fast (upavāsa), often from sunrise or early morning on Sashti, some for the full six days leading up to it.

At the temple, the Soora Samhara is enacted — the idol of Lord Murugan in his vel (spear) bearing form defeats the demon Soorapadman. In major temples like Tiruchendur, the reenactment is done at the seashore or in ceremonial processions.

Following this, the wedding ceremony (Thirukalyānam) symbolising the divine union (often of Lord Murugan with his consorts) is held. The wedding is symbolic of the triumph of spiritual discipline and devotion.

Devotees offer special prayers, abhishekams (ritual bathing of the deity), processions (car or vahanam), and distribute prasādham.

After Thirukalyānam, it is common for devotees to break the fast and partake of food offerings, and sometimes join a community feast.

Significance

The six-day fast culminating in the wedding emphasises the journey from devotion/discipline → victory over inner demons (Soorapadman) → divine union (Thirukalyānam). It is a powerful spiritual motif offering devotees purification, renewal and blessing.

Tiruchendur Murugan Thirukalyanam 2025 time and puja schedule

The temple Tiruchendur (in Tamil Nadu) – at the coastal site of the well-known Murugan temple – is one of the key centres of this festival.

Time & Pooja Schedule Overview

The temple operates with nine daily pooja kalams (time-slots) as per Kumāra Tanthiram Murai.

On festival days like Kanda Sashti, the timings are adjusted: for Soora Samhara, it is reported that in Tiruchendur, the event takes place in the evening, around 4:15 pm to 6:00 pm IST on October 27, 2025.

After the evening Soora Samhara, the next morning/overnight, the Thirukalyānam is held (for example, on October 28, 2025) – devotees are advised to arrive early, often pre-dawn, for darshan.

Regular pooja schedule (for normal days) in Tiruchendur:

5:10 am – Subrabhadham/Thirupalli Eluchi

5:30 am – Viswaroopam Darshan

6:15 am – Udaya Marthanda Abhishegam

8:00–8:30 am – Kalasandhi Pooja

12:00 noon – Uchikala Deeparadhanai

5:00 pm – Sayaraksha Pooja

Tips for devotees

Because festival days draw large crowds, arrive early (pre-dawn) for darshan and seating.

Check temple official announcements for any change in timing or extra processions, especially for Thirukalyānam.

There may be a special “wedding” abhishekam of the deity, distribution of prasādham, and specific rituals – participating in those enhances the experience.

If staying overnight, book accommodation in advance near Tiruchendur.

Thiruparankundram Murugan Thirukalyanam 2025 date and celebration details

Thiruparankundram (near Madurai, Tamil Nadu) is another of the six famed abodes of Lord Murugan, and celebrates Kanda Sashti, Soora Samhara and Thirukalyānam with full grandeur.

Date for 2025

While many temples fix Thirukalyānam on October 28, 2025, some local calendars for Thiruparankundram mention variant dates depending on tithi, nakshatram and local tradition. A specific published general guide mentions “November 8, 2025” as Thirukalyānam in some traditions.

Celebration details

The six-day fast and Sashti period are observed with rigorous devotion: processions of the deity on various vahanams (divine vehicles) through the temple precincts and town.

On the day of the wedding, the deity (and sometimes the consorts) is adorned like a bridegroom, with new garlands, jewellery, and the wedding decoration (kalyāna alankāram).

After the poojas, there is often a grand chariot or vahanam procession through the streets, accompanied by traditional music (nadaswaram, tavil), and devotees singing devotional hymns to Murugan (“Aroha­rā!”, etc).

Devotees often take part in “kavadi” offerings (carrying a symbolic burden) or special vows, particularly at major Murugan temples.

Community feasting and distribution of prasādham mark the conclusion of the festival, and blessings for the coming year are sought.