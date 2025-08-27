Moonrise time [27 August 2025]: Know when and why you should not see the moon tonight People believe that if you see the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi, it is likely that you will be falsely accused. There are several legends that speak why you should not see the moon the night of Ganesh Chaturthi. Read on to know why you should not see the moon on the night of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the celebration of the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. The festival is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi, is being celebrated today, August 27. It is believed that you should not see the moon on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Why you shouldn’t see the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi?

One legend says that Lord Krishna saw the moon on Bhadrapada Ganesh Chaturthi, which led to him being falsely accused of stealing a precious gem named Syamantaka. Hence, it is believed that you should not see the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Another story says that once Chandra Dev got very proud of his beauty and due to this, he made fun of Lord Ganesh. This led to Lord Ganesha cursing him that whoever sees the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi will have to face false accusation. Hence, seeing the moon on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi is forbidden.

When should you not see the moon?

You should not see the moon on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi from 09:28 AM to 08:57 PM. And if you see the moon by mistake on this day, chant the following mantra as it will help you avoid getting falsely accused.

॥Prasenamvadhitsingho jambvata hatah.

Sukumaraak Marodistava Hyesh Syamantak:॥

