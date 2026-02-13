Marriage delays? Perform this remedy on Mahashivratri 2026 to remove obstacles

New Delhi:

The day of Mahashivratri has delivered you a wonderful opportunity if you are having a lot of trouble getting married. You can worship Mahadev appropriately on this day and ask for his blessings for an early marriage. Lord Shiva is seen as being incredibly gentle and pure; he promptly grants all of his followers' desires.

If unmarried girls worship Bholenath with this method on the day of Mahashivratri, they will get the life partner of their choice. Along with this, they also get the blessings of a happy and prosperous married life. So let us know with which method unmarried girls should worship on Mahashivratri.

On Mahashivratri, unmarried girls should worship Lord Shiva in this way

On Mahashivratri, wake up during the Brahma Muhurta (time of the night) and bathe. Take a vow to fast.

Then, wear auspiciously colored clothes. Avoid black or grey clothing on this day.

Clean the temple and prayer room and purify it by sprinkling Ganga water.

Place the Shivalinga in a clean vessel and perform Jalabhishek with Ganga water, milk, yoghurt, and honey.

After offering water, apply a sandalwood tilak or paste to the Shivalinga. Then, offer Bel leaves, flowers, and Dhatura (a sacred thread) to the Shivalinga.

Light incense sticks and lamps near the Shivalinga.

Offer Suhaag items to Goddess Parvati.

Offer Kheer (rice pudding), sugar candy, sweets, and plums to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Afterwards, recite the Shiva Chalisa and chant Shiva mantras.

Perform Aarti for Lord Shiva and pray to Mahadev with folded hands.

Break the fast on the next day.

Mahashivratri fasting date 2026

According to the calendar, the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Phalguna month begins at 5:04 pm on February 15. The Chaturdashi Tithi will end at 5:24 pm on February 16. Mahashivratri will be celebrated on February 15, 2026.

Breaking the Mahashivratri 2026 fast

The Mahashivratri fast will be broken on the second day, February 16, 2026. The auspicious time for breaking the fast on Mahashivratri is from 7:06 am to 3:46 pm. "Paran" means breaking the fast. So, if you are also observing the Mahashivratri fast, break it on February 16th. Break the fast only after consuming a sattvik diet.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2026: These 5 Puja items are a must to worship Lord Shiva