Mahashivratri 2026: These 5 Puja items are a must to worship Lord Shiva

New Delhi:

One significant Sanatan Dharma celebration is Mahashivratri. People fast and perform ritualistic worship in an attempt to appease Lord Shiva on this day. It is thought that when devotion is performed with sincerity, Lord Shiva grants the desires of his followers. On Mahashivratri, worshipping Lord Shiva is seen to be particularly beneficial. The scriptures state that without certain particular articles, Mahashivratri worship is deemed incomplete. Let's know about these five key components.

Of all the gods, Mahadev is said to be the most easily pleased. He is pleased simply by offering water to the Shivalinga with a sincere heart. However, if certain special items are included in the puja, their benefits are multiplied. Here, we will tell you about those things.

Worship of Lord Shiva is incomplete without Belpatra

Religious texts mention that Lord Shiva is very fond of Belpatra. Therefore, by offering Belpatra to the Shivalinga, Lord Shiva becomes pleased and fills the devotee's life with happiness. Therefore, you should collect Belpatra before Shivratri. Belpatra is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Mother Lakshmi.

Datura is very dear to Lord Shiva

Lord Shiva is very fond of Datura flowers and Datura fruit. Therefore, when worshipping Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri, be sure to offer Datura to Lord Shiva. By offering Datura flowers and fruit as part of your worship materials for this sacred day, Lord Shiva will surely fulfil all your wishes.

Lord Shiva loves the fragrance of saffron

It is said that Lord Shiva loves the fragrance of saffron. Therefore, on Mahashivratri, be sure to include red saffron in your worship of Lord Shiva. Offering red saffron to Lord Shiva on this auspicious day fulfils even the greatest desires of the devotee.

Get the desired blessing from Shami flower

The Shami tree holds special significance in the worship of Mahashivratri. When worshipping the Shivalinga on this day, one should offer Shami leaves and flowers to Lord Shiva. It is believed that offering Shami flowers to the Shivalinga will grant you the blessings you desire and ensure that pending tasks are completed quickly.

The sweetness of honey

On Mahashivratri, include honey in your worship and offer it to Lord Shiva. Pleased with the sweetness of honey, Lord Shiva will fill your life with happiness and bless you with prosperity.

Offering Belpatra to Lord Shiva brings happiness and prosperity. Offering Datura and red saffron fulfils wishes. Shami flowers grant desired blessings, and offering honey brings sweetness and happiness. Be sure to include these five items in your Mahashivratri prayers to ensure your worship is complete and you receive Lord Shiva's special blessings.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2026: Full schedule, chief guest, events and highlights of Sadhguru's grand event