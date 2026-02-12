Mahashivratri 2026: Sacred flowers for Lord Shiva and their spiritual meaning Mahashivratri 2026 is one of the most sacred nights dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts and perform special pujas to seek divine blessings. Offering specific flowers during Shivratri holds deep spiritual meaning.

The largest festival devoted to worshipping Lord Shiva, Mahashivratri, will take place on Sunday, February 15, 2026. For Shiva believers, today is a very special day. Flowers are among the various items used to worship Lord Shiva on this day. It is stated that Lord Shiva grants blessings fast when specific flowers are offered to him.

However, there are some flowers that should never be included in Shiva's worship. Let's find out which flowers should be offered and which should not be offered during Shiva worship on Mahashivratri 2026.

Sacred flower of Lord Shiva

Datura: According to the Yashiva Purana, the Datura flower is very dear to Lord Shiva. Offering it to Lord Shiva provides relief from disease, fear, and negative energy.

Aak: Aak flowers are also considered a favorite of Lord Shiva. It is said that offering them to Lord Shiva during worship removes obstacles in life and increases courage.

Shami: Shami flowers should be offered to Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri. It is said that this brings happiness and prosperity.

Kaner: The Kaner flower is also considered a favorite of Lord Shiva. You can include this flower in your Mahashivratri prayers.

Jasmine: White jasmine flowers are also considered a favorite of Lord Shiva. This helps to quickly receive the blessings of Lord Shiva.

White Lotus: Offering white lotus on Shivling is considered very auspicious.

Bela: Worshiping Lord Shiva with this flower increases good fortune and maintains positive energy in the house.

Flowers prohibited in Shiva worship

Ketaki and Champa flowers should never be offered to Lord Shiva. Broken or dried flowers should also not be offered to Lord Shiva. Similarly, flowers from thorny plants should also be avoided on the Shivalinga.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

