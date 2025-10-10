Karwa Chauth Vrat Udyapan Vidhi: When and how to perform the completion ritual Learn the Karwa Chauth Udyapan Vidhi 2025 — when and how to perform the completion ritual, its significance, and the correct puja method for lasting blessings.

New Delhi:

Married women observe Karwa Chauth fast for the long life of their husbands. Whereas, unmarried girls observe this fast with the hope of getting a good husband. It is customary to observe a Nirjala fast on Karwa Chauth. In some parts of India, the fast begins after eating Sargi during Brahma Muhurta. However, in many places, there is no custom of eating Sargi. It concludes only after Chandra Darshan.

In this way, observing the Karva Chauth fast becomes extremely difficult. Therefore, not all women need to observe the Karva Chauth fast until their last breath. For various reasons, many women choose to perform the Udyapan (completion) of the Karva Chauth fast. Just as there are rituals for observing the fast, the scriptures also describe the method for performing the Udyapan of the fast. Therefore, today we will learn how to perform the Udyapan of the Karva Chauth fast and its correct procedure.

Karva Chauth Udyapan Materials:

It is believed that observing the Karva Chauth fast bestows eternal happiness on married women. Many women observe this fast for their entire lives, while others observe it for up to 16 years. If, for some reason, you are unable to observe the fast, you can also perform the Udyapan (consecration ceremony) of this fast. For the Udyapan, you will need the following materials: a plate, coconut, roli, unbroken rice grains, a coin, betel nut, bangles, turmeric, bindi, anklets, toe rings, kajal, kumkum, and karwa.

The correct method of performing the Udyapan (completion) of the Karva Chauth fast

According to religious scriptures, the ritual of completing this fast on Karva Chauth is described. For this, 13 to 15 married women are invited to the home on Karva Chauth. Also, ask for 13 karves for the completion of the fast. Invite only those fortunate women who have not observed the Karva Chauth fast.

After all the women have arrived, they are given betel nuts. Prepare halwa or kheer, puris, vegetables, sweets, and other dishes for dinner. Offer the food to Lord Ganesha and Shiva Parvati. Then, serve the food on plates at 13 locations, sprinkling roli and rice grains on each spot.

Perform the puja ritually and apologise for any mistakes you may have made, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Now, lovingly feed all the women who have come to your home. Then, gift them wedding items such as a sari, bangles, bindi, and anklets, according to your means. Also, gift Karwa to all 13 women. This concludes the completion ceremony of the Karva Chauth fast.

Why is it necessary to perform the Udyapan of the fast?

In fact, according to Hindu scriptures, before starting any fast, a resolution is made to observe it. This also includes a resolution regarding the duration of the fast. Some people can observe the fast for a lifetime, while others observe it for 16 years and then perform the Udyapan. Performing the Udyapan (consecration ceremony) fulfils the vow. It is believed that a fast cannot be discontinued without performing the Udyapan.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Can husbands also observe Karwa Chauth? Here are the dos and don’ts