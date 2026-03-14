Karadaiyan Nombu 2026: Date, timing, significance, Savitri-Satyavan story and puja rituals

New Delhi:

Some festivals quietly centre around devotion and tradition rather than large public celebrations. Karadaiyan Nombu is one of those days. Observed mainly in Tamil households, the festival carries a deeply personal meaning for many women who take part in the vrat.

The observance is linked with prayers for marital wellbeing and longevity. It is also associated with the legendary story of Savitri and Satyavan, a tale of determination and devotion that has been passed down through generations. In 2026, Karadaiyan Nombu is being observed on March 14, 2026, when the Tamil month Maasi ends and Panguni begins.

Karadaiyan Nombu 2026 date and timing

The festival is observed at a specific time when the Tamil months transition.

Key timings for Karadaiyan Nombu 2026 are:

Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham: March 14, 2026

Fasting period: 06:32 am on March 14 to 01:08 am on March 15

Manjal Saradu Muhurtham: 01:08 am on March 15, 2026

The tying of the manjal saradu, or sacred yellow thread, is considered an important part of the observance.

Why Karadaiyan Nombu is celebrated

Karadaiyan Nombu is also referred to as Savitri Vratham, as it commemorates the story of Savitri and her husband Satyavan.

According to Hindu mythology, Savitri was known for her unwavering devotion. When her husband Satyavan’s life was taken by Lord Yama, the god of death, Savitri followed him and pleaded for her husband’s life with determination and wisdom. Her devotion eventually convinced Yama to restore Satyavan’s life.

Because of this story, the vrat is observed with prayers for the wellbeing and longevity of husbands.

Traditionally:

Married women observe the fast for the long life and prosperity of their husbands

Unmarried women may also observe it while praying for a suitable life partner

The festival is most widely observed in Tamil Nadu, though communities in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka also celebrate it.

Rituals followed during Karadaiyan Nombu

The rituals of the day are simple yet symbolic. Many households begin preparations early in the morning.

Common traditions include:

Women wake up early and observe a strict fast during the day.

A special offering called Karadai Nombu Adai is prepared as naivedyam.

According to legend, Savitri prepared this dish and offered it with unsalted butter to Lord Yama as a gesture of gratitude for saving her husband Satyavan.

Devotees perform prayers to Goddess Gauri and present the prepared dish as an offering.

Vedic mantras and prayers are recited during the puja.

Women wear the Karadaiyan Nombu Saradu, a yellow sacred thread often tied with a small flower. The thread is worn around the neck while praying for the wellbeing of their husbands.

Homes are cleaned and decorated, and traditional kolam designs are drawn near the entrance.

A festival rooted in devotion and tradition

Karadaiyan Nombu may not involve large public festivities, yet it holds deep emotional and cultural meaning in many households. The rituals reflect devotion, gratitude and the hope for long and harmonious relationships.

For many families, the festival becomes a quiet moment to honour tradition, remember an ancient story of commitment, and pass these customs to the next generation.