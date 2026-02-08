Janaki Jayanti 2026: When is Sita Jayanti? Date, time and puja vidhi Janaki Jayanti marks the birth of Goddess Sita and is observed on Falgun Krishna Ashtami. This article explains the Janaki Jayanti 2026 date, auspicious worship timings, religious significance, vrat importance and step-by-step puja vidhi to seek blessings of Goddess Sita and Lord Rama.

Janaki Jayanti 2026: The auspicious festival of Janaki Jayanti is celebrated every year on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month. Worshipping Goddess Sita on this day brings auspicious results. Worshipping Lord Rama is also prescribed on this day. In 2026, Janaki Jayanti will be celebrated in the month of February. It is important to know when the auspicious time for worship will be and what the method of worship is.

According to popular belief, on Janaki Jayanti, Lord Rama and Goddess Sita are worshipped with proper rituals. It is believed that observing a fast and performing charitable acts on Sita Jayanti brings auspicious results to the devotee. Let's find out when Janaki Jayanti will be celebrated this year.

Janaki Jayanti 2026: Date and time

Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month begins - February 9, 5:01 AM

Ashtami Tithi ends - February 10, 2026, 7:27 AM

Janaki Jayanti date according to Udaya Tithi - February 9, 2026

Auspicious time for worship

Brahma Muhurta - 05:29 AM to 06:20 AM

Pratah Sandhya - 05:54 AM to 07:10 AM

Abhijit Muhurta - 12:30 PM to 01:16 PM

What is the religious significance of Janaki Jayanti?

Janaki Jayanti is the day of Goddess Sita's birth. Worshipping Goddess Sita and observing a fast on this day is considered highly auspicious and fruitful. Observing a fast on this day brings mental peace to the devotee and purifies their soul. Janaki Jayanti is also celebrated as a symbol of self-control, purity, and spiritual growth.

Janaki Jayanti puja katha

Janaki Jayanti puja vidhi

On the day of Janaki Jayanti, after bathing and meditation in the morning, one should worship Goddess Sita with turmeric, sandalwood, and vermilion. Light a ghee lamp during the puja and offer cosmetic items to the Goddess. After this, offer fruits, yellow sweets, etc., to the Goddess. Then, you should chant the mantra 'Shri Janaki Ramabhyam Namah'.

During the puja, you should also recite hymns in praise of Lord Rama. At the end of the puja, you should recite the Aarti of Goddess Sita. Married women can also observe the Sita Ashtami fast on this day; doing so brings happiness and prosperity to married life.

