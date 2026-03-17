Iftar time today, March 17: City-wise Ramadan 2026 timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata

New Delhi:

Ramadan has a way of quietly reshaping the day. Nights stretch a little longer, mornings arrive sooner than expected, and somewhere in between, time starts feeling different. By late afternoon, there is often a subtle shift. People check the sky more often. Not in a rush. Just waiting.

Iftar, after all, does not run on a fixed clock. It arrives with sunset, tied directly to the Maghrib prayer. That means timings move slightly depending on where you are. Sometimes only by a minute or two. Still enough to matter, especially when you have been fasting all day.

Iftar time in Lucknow on March 17, 2026

In Lucknow, the fast is expected to end at 6:16 pm. As the evening settles in, most households keep things simple. Dates, water, maybe something light. The fast is usually broken the moment the Maghrib azaan is heard.

Iftar time in Delhi on March 17, 2026

For Delhi, Iftar is expected at 6:31 pm. Even within nearby regions, sunset does not land at the exact same time. A small shift, but noticeable if you are tracking it closely.

Iftar time in Hyderabad on March 17, 2026

In Hyderabad, the expected Iftar time is 6:26 pm. Many people rely on mosque announcements or prayer apps to catch the precise moment before breaking their fast.

Iftar time in Mumbai on March 17, 2026

Mumbai sees one of the later sunsets, with Iftar expected at 6:49 pm. Its western coastal position means daylight lingers a little longer compared to most cities.

Iftar time in Kolkata on March 17, 2026

In Kolkata, Iftar is expected at 5:46 pm. Being further east, the sun sets earlier, which slightly shortens the fasting hours.

Iftar time in Chennai on March 17, 2026

For Chennai, the fast is likely to end around 6:20 pm. Its coastal location places it somewhere between earlier eastern cities and later western ones.

Iftar time in Srinagar on March 17, 2026

In Srinagar, Iftar is expected at 6:40 pm. Northern regions often see gradual changes in daylight as Ramadan progresses, which can extend fasting hours over time.

Iftar time in Bengaluru on March 17, 2026

In Bengaluru, Iftar is expected at 6:30 pm. The city’s elevation and location keep its sunset timing fairly aligned with several major metros.

What Iftar means during Ramadan

Iftar marks the point where the day-long fast comes to an end. From dawn to sunset, people observing Ramadan refrain from food and drink. Then, as the sun dips and the Maghrib prayer begins, the fast is broken.

The tradition is simple. Dates first. Water. A pause. Prayer follows, and then the meal. But beyond the routine, Iftar carries something quieter. A sense of pause. Reflection. And, often, togetherness shared around the table or within the community.

ALSO READ: Ramadan fasting: What really happens to your body in 30 days?