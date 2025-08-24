Hartalika Teej 2025: Date, puja time and why it is the most important Teej Hartalika Teej 2025 falls on 26 August. Married women observe fast, worship Lord Shiva-Parvati, and pray for marital bliss and good fortune.

There are 3 different Teej that are celebrated in a year; Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. All of these festivals have their own religious significance. However, Hartalika Teej is considered to be the biggest Teej among all. This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated in the month of August.

On the day of Hartalika Teej, married women observe a fast for the long life of their husbands and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Read on to know when Hartalika Teej will be celebrated and why this is the most special Teej.

When is Hartalika Teej 2025?

This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on August 26, 2025. The auspicious time for puja on Teej will be from 05:56 AM to 08:31 AM on August 26. The Tritiya Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha will begin at 12:34 PM on August 25 to 01:54 PM on August 26.

Why is Hartalika Teej the most special Teej?

Hartalika Teej is considered the biggest and most important Teej. It is said that when Goddess Parvati's father decided to marry her to Lord Vishnu, she went to the forest with her friends and started performing rigorous penance. On the third day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada, the Goddess made a Shivling from sand and worshipped it according to the rituals.

Pleased with this worship, Lord Shiva appeared and accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife. It is said that the woman who makes the idol of Shiva-Parvati from sand on the day of Hartalika Teej and worships it according to the rituals, gets immense good fortune.

