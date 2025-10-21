Govardhan Puja 2025: Samagri list, Chhappan Bhog items, and puja essentials to keep ready

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Festival, is celebrated every year on the Pratipada Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, the day after Diwali. In 2025, Govardhan Puja will be observed on Wednesday, 22 October.
This day commemorates Lord Krishna’s worship of Govardhan Hill and symbolises gratitude toward nature and agriculture. The rituals involve preparing food, lighting diyas, and performing puja to honour the divine protector of prosperity and balance. To help you perform the puja smoothly, here’s a complete Govardhan Puja samagri (puja materials) list for 2025.
Main puja essentials for Govardhan Puja 2025
- Cow dung (Gobhar) – for shaping the symbolic Govardhan mountain
- Earthen lamps (Diyas) – for lighting and decoration
- Ghee – for lighting lamps and in the havan
- Cotton wicks (Bati) – for diyas
- Ganga Jal or pure water – for purification and sprinkling
- Mango leaves – to decorate the Kalash
- Coconut – to place on the Kalash
- Betel nuts (Supari) – used during the ritual
- Coins or currency – symbol of Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings
Govardhan Puja bhog and food offerings list
- Raw rice and wheat grains
- Milk, curd, and ghee
- Jaggery and sugar crystals (mishri)
- Fruits – banana, apple, pomegranate
- Dry fruits – cashew, almond, raisins
- Sweets – laddoo, peda, kheer, etc.
- Ingredients for 56 bhog (Chhappan Bhog) – as many dishes as possible, prepared lovingly
Additional items for Govardhan Puja
- Red cloth – to spread on the puja area
- Panchamrit (a mix of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar)
- Camphor (Kapoor) – for aarti
- Incense sticks (Agarbatti/Dhoop)
- Fresh flowers, especially marigolds
- Flower garlands
- Tulsi leaves – essential offering to Lord Krishna
- Roli (vermilion), turmeric (haldi), and rice (akshat) – for tilak
- Betel leaves and cloves – for the ritual aarti
- Bell (Ghanti) – to ring during worship
Decoration and lighting items for Annakut celebration
- Rangoli colours or flower petals – for designing around the puja space
- 21 or more earthen or metal diyas
- Plate for diya offering (deepdaan thali)
- Torans (Bandanwar) made of mango or ashoka leaves for doorway décor
Other important materials for the Govardhan ritual
The puja is incomplete without these traditional symbols of purity and devotion:
Cow dung, earthen lamps, ghee, cotton wicks, Ganga jal, Kalash, betel nuts, coins, flowers, Tulsi leaves, camphor, incense, sweets, fruits, rice, jaggery, milk, curd, betel leaves, cloves, red cloth, and of course, fodder for the sacred cow.
Why Govardhan Puja holds deep spiritual meaning
Govardhan Puja reminds us to stay grounded and grateful. It’s a celebration of Krishna’s protection of nature, symbolised by the worship of the Govardhan Hill. Through this puja, devotees thank the Earth, cows, and food, all vital sources of life.