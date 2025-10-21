Govardhan Puja 2025: Samagri list, Chhappan Bhog items, and puja essentials to keep ready '' Govardhan Puja 2025, also known as Annakut, will be celebrated on October 22 — the day after Diwali. The festival marks Lord Krishna’s worship of Govardhan Hill. Here’s a complete samagri list of puja materials, bhog items, and decoration essentials to perform your rituals with devotion.

New Delhi:

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Festival, is celebrated every year on the Pratipada Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, the day after Diwali. In 2025, Govardhan Puja will be observed on Wednesday, 22 October.

This day commemorates Lord Krishna’s worship of Govardhan Hill and symbolises gratitude toward nature and agriculture. The rituals involve preparing food, lighting diyas, and performing puja to honour the divine protector of prosperity and balance. To help you perform the puja smoothly, here’s a complete Govardhan Puja samagri (puja materials) list for 2025.

Main puja essentials for Govardhan Puja 2025

Cow dung (Gobhar) – for shaping the symbolic Govardhan mountain

Earthen lamps (Diyas) – for lighting and decoration

Ghee – for lighting lamps and in the havan

Cotton wicks (Bati) – for diyas

Ganga Jal or pure water – for purification and sprinkling

Mango leaves – to decorate the Kalash

Coconut – to place on the Kalash

Betel nuts (Supari) – used during the ritual

Coins or currency – symbol of Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings

Govardhan Puja bhog and food offerings list

Raw rice and wheat grains

Milk, curd, and ghee

Jaggery and sugar crystals (mishri)

Fruits – banana, apple, pomegranate

Dry fruits – cashew, almond, raisins

Sweets – laddoo, peda, kheer, etc.

Ingredients for 56 bhog (Chhappan Bhog) – as many dishes as possible, prepared lovingly

Additional items for Govardhan Puja

Red cloth – to spread on the puja area

Panchamrit (a mix of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar)

Camphor (Kapoor) – for aarti

Incense sticks (Agarbatti/Dhoop)

Fresh flowers, especially marigolds

Flower garlands

Tulsi leaves – essential offering to Lord Krishna

Roli (vermilion), turmeric (haldi), and rice (akshat) – for tilak

Betel leaves and cloves – for the ritual aarti

Bell (Ghanti) – to ring during worship

Decoration and lighting items for Annakut celebration

Rangoli colours or flower petals – for designing around the puja space

21 or more earthen or metal diyas

Plate for diya offering (deepdaan thali)

Torans (Bandanwar) made of mango or ashoka leaves for doorway décor

Other important materials for the Govardhan ritual

The puja is incomplete without these traditional symbols of purity and devotion:

Cow dung, earthen lamps, ghee, cotton wicks, Ganga jal, Kalash, betel nuts, coins, flowers, Tulsi leaves, camphor, incense, sweets, fruits, rice, jaggery, milk, curd, betel leaves, cloves, red cloth, and of course, fodder for the sacred cow.

Why Govardhan Puja holds deep spiritual meaning

Govardhan Puja reminds us to stay grounded and grateful. It’s a celebration of Krishna’s protection of nature, symbolised by the worship of the Govardhan Hill. Through this puja, devotees thank the Earth, cows, and food, all vital sources of life.