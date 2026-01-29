Ekadashi today: Jaya Ekadashi vrat katha and parana time Is there Ekadashi today? January 29, 2026, is being observed as Jaya Ekadashi. Read the vrat katha, understand its significance and check the correct parana time.

Every year, the Jaya Ekadashi fast is observed on the eleventh day of the bright half of the month of Magha. This Ekadashi, which falls in the month of Magha, is considered extremely auspicious. This year, the Jaya Ekadashi fast will be observed on January 29, 2026. On this day, along with observing the fast, there is a tradition of worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

According to religious beliefs, observing the Ekadashi fast eliminates all sorrows and troubles of a person. It also brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being to the home. Furthermore, listening to the Ekadashi Vrat Katha (fasting story) on this day is considered very important. It is said that without listening to the Ekadashi Vrat Katha, one does not receive the full benefits of the worship. So, here is the Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha

According to the mythological story, once in the assembly of Lord Indra, a Gandharva named Malyavan was singing. While singing, his attention was diverted to his wife, and he stopped singing. Lord Indra became angry and banished Malyavan from heaven, sending him to the mortal world, where he had to live the life of a demon.

Malyavan begged for forgiveness from Indra, but Lord Indra did not accept his apology. He made many attempts to be freed from the curse, but he found no way. Suddenly, Malyavan met Sage Narada, who advised the Gandharva to observe the fast of Ekadashi on the eleventh day of the bright half of the month of Magha and to sing hymns to God.

Malyavan observed the Jaya Ekadashi fast, and his body was freed from the demonic form, and he regained his beautiful Gandharva body. Observing the Jaya Ekadashi fast easily liberates one from lower forms of existence. A person who observes this Ekadashi fast receives the same merit as performing all penances, sacrifices, and acts of charity.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026 date and tithi details

According to the Panchang (Hindu calendar), the Ekadashi tithi (date) of the Shukla Paksha (bright half) of the month of Magha will begin on January 28th at 4:35 PM. The Ekadashi tithi will end on January 29th at 1:55 PM.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026 parana time

The Parana (breaking of the fast) for Jaya Ekadashi will be observed on January 30th. The auspicious time for Parana will be from 7:13 AM to 9:29 AM on January 30th. The time when the Dwadashi tithi ends on the day of Parana will be 11:09 AM. It is important to note that the Parana of Ekadashi should be done during the auspicious time. It is extremely important to break the Ekadashi fast before the end of the Dwadashi tithi.

