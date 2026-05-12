Apara Ekadashi 2026: Is the vrat on May 12 or 13? Know the correct date, puja vidhi and fasting rules

New Delhi:

Apara Ekadashi is considered one of the important Ekadashi fasts observed during the year. In the Hindu calendar, around 24 Ekadashi dates fall annually across the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha phases, but Apara Ekadashi is often regarded as especially significant because of its connection with spiritual merit, forgiveness and prosperity.

This year, Apara Ekadashi will be observed on May 13, 2026, which falls on a Wednesday. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi will begin at 2:52 pm on May 12. However, since Hindu traditions generally follow the “Udaya Tithi” rule, the fast will be observed on May 13. The fast will be broken on May 14.

Apara Ekadashi 2026 significance

The word “Apara” is believed to symbolise limitless or immense benefits. According to religious beliefs, observing this fast with devotion may help bring prosperity, peace, happiness and spiritual merit into a person’s life. Many devotees also believe this Ekadashi helps in seeking forgiveness for knowingly or unknowingly committed mistakes and negative karmic actions. In some traditions, it is also associated with relief from serious spiritual faults, including disrespect towards teachers or gurus.

Because of this, the fast is often seen as one connected not only to rituals, but also to self-discipline, faith and inner reflection.

Vrat preparation

Preparations for Apara Ekadashi usually begin a day earlier.

From May 12 itself, devotees are advised to eat simple satvik food and maintain a calm state of mind. Onion and garlic are generally avoided during this period. Some people also avoid dinner on the previous night and try to follow a more disciplined routine before the fast begins.

According to beliefs, these preparations help devotees observe the vrat more sincerely and peacefully.

Apara Ekadashi puja vidhi

On May 13, devotees traditionally wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the puja rituals.

An idol or picture of Lord Vishnu is usually placed on a yellow cloth or seat. During the worship, devotees offer incense, lamps, fruits, yellow flowers, sweets and yellow garments to the deity.

Tulsi leaves are considered especially important in Vishnu worship and are commonly used during the puja.

Tulsi-related rule

There is an important Tulsi-related tradition connected with Ekadashi fasting.

According to religious beliefs, Tulsi leaves should not be plucked on the day of Ekadashi itself. Devotees also avoid offering water to the Tulsi plant on this day. Because of this, Tulsi leaves are usually collected one day earlier so they can still be used during the puja rituals.

What to do during the vrat

Chanting the mantra “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” is considered highly auspicious during Apara Ekadashi.

Apart from this, listening to the vrat katha and performing Lord Vishnu’s aarti are also seen as important parts of the observance. Many devotees additionally try to distribute prasad among as many people as possible, as sharing food and offerings is believed to increase spiritual merit.

What not to do

Rice consumption is generally avoided on Ekadashi.

Even people who may not be observing the complete fast often avoid eating rice on this day because of religious beliefs linked to the occasion.

Devotees are also advised to stay away from anger, negative speech and hurtful behaviour during the vrat period so that the observance can be completed with sincerity and positive intent.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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