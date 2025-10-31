Want happiness and prosperity in life? Try these remedies on Dev Uthani Ekadashi Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 and Tulsi Vivah mark the start of divine celebrations. Performing these remedies—offering tulsi, lighting lamps, and praying with devotion—can help invite peace, marital happiness, and financial prosperity into your life.

New Delhi:

A pleasant family life and the sound of wedding bells are predicted for anyone who plans a Tulsi Vivah on Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Thus, Tulsi Vivah must be observed on this day. According to certain beliefs, Tulsi and Shaligram's marriage ought to be planned similarly to a girl's. Therefore, by planning a Tulsi wedding for this day, people without daughters can acquire the virtue of Kanyadaan.

In addition, the girl will find a suitable groom, and the parents who are having trouble with their daughter's marriage will soon find a solution. The Tulsi plant and Shaligram are given to a worthy Brahmin following the Tulsi Vivah ceremony.

Let us now explore the special measures we can take to reap the benefits of the auspicious occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah.

Remedies for Dev Uthani Ekadashi

If you want to maintain good fortune in your life, then on this day, offer a red scarf to the Tulsi plant and offer a one-eyed coconut to Lord Vishnu. If you want to be successful in every field and want to touch the heights of life, then on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, worship the idol of Lord Vishnu and the Tulsi plant and donate them to the temple. If you want to see your life always be happy, then on this day you should make Panjiri Prasad by roasting flour, adding sugar to it, and adding banana pieces and whole basil leaves. Now worship Lord Vishnu as per the rituals and offer him this Prasad. After this, distribute the remaining Prasad among all the family members. If you want to earn a good income from your job, apply turmeric to Lord Vishnu on this day and worship him with basil leaves. After the puja, pray to God with folded hands. If you are married and facing some difficulties in your marriage, then on this day, both of you should fill a right-handed conch with water and offer it to Lord Vishnu. Also, plant a Tulsi plant in the temple courtyard or in a garden. To maintain abundant energy in your life, on this day, place a yellow cloth near the base of the Tulsi plant and offer sugar candy to Tulsi. After offering, distribute the remaining Prasad among family members and donate the yellow cloth to a Brahmin the next day. If there is any kind of obstacle in your daughter's marriage, then to get rid of those obstacles, on this day, you should take five Tulsi leaves, apply turmeric tilak on them and offer them to Lord Hari. If you want to find your desired life partner, on this day, offer water mixed with saffron and a little milk to the Tulsi plant while chanting the mantra "Namo Bhagavate Narayanaya." Also, offer the saffron-mixed milk to Lord Vishnu. If you want to increase your financial well-being and prosperity, offer sweets to Tulsi on this day and light a ghee lamp near the plant. Also, worship Lord Vishnu with incense, lamps, flowers, and keep some coins and cowries during the puja. Once the puja is over, store the coins and cowries safely in your safe. If you want to make your marital relationship happy and sweet, then on this day you should worship the Tulsi plant by offering cosmetics to it, and after the worship, all the items should be gifted to a married woman. To ensure that your life remains free from troubles and continues uninterrupted, light a ghee lamp under the Tulsi plant in the evening on this day. If possible, light a lamp with cow's ghee and offer your respects to the Tulsi plant, praying for a happy life. If you want to improve your child's married life, you should worship Lord Vishnu and the Tulsi plant on this day, and offer a pair of cardamoms to the Lord. After the puja, give the pair to your child as prasad.

