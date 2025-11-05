Kartik Purnima 2025: Why Dev Deepawali is called the Diwali of the Gods On the full moon night of Kartik Purnima, the ghats of India shimmer as heaven meets Earth. Known as Dev Deepawali, this divine Diwali celebrates Lord Shiva’s victory, Lord Kartikeya’s birth, and the gods’ return to joy.

New Delhi:

For most of us, Diwali marks the end of a long festive season, but according to the Hindu faith, the celebrations continue in heaven. A few weeks after the lights of Diwali fade on Earth, the divine version of the festival arrives: Kartik Purnima, also known as Dev Deepawali or the Diwali of the Gods.

It is believed that on this full-moon night, the gods themselves come down to the ghats of the Ganga to celebrate the festival of light. Let's talk about Dev Deepawali.

What is the story behind Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali?

According to Hindu mythology, Kartik Purnima commemorates the triumph of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura, a cosmic battle that ended evil across the three worlds. To honour this victory, the gods illuminated the heavens, hence the name Dev Deepawali, the festival of lights for the deities.

In several scriptures, it also marks the birthday of Lord Kartikeya, Murugan, the son of Shiva and Parvati, the god associated with courage, purity, and divine strength.

Why is it called the Diwali of the Gods?

While Diwali celebrates the homecoming of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, Dev Deepawali celebrates the gods' return to joy. On this day, devotees light diyas along the riverbanks and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Shiva for protecting the cosmos.

Especially Varanasi's ghats-Dashashwamedh, Assi, and Rajendra Prasad Ghat-are transformed into celestial landscapes. Thousands of lamps float on the Ganga, priests chant Vedic hymns, and devotees believe that even the waters turn sacred, cleansing lifetimes of karma.

What is the spiritual significance of Kartik Purnima?

Kartik Purnima comes when the monsoon haze has lifted, allowing bright sunshine during the day and pearly moonlight at night. Symbolically, it is clarity after chaos, a moment when both the skies and the soul feel lighter. It also marks the end of the holy month of Kartik – considered to be one of the benevolent months in the Hindu lunar calendar, where devotees keep fasts, perform Tulsi Vivah and take a dip in holy rivers.

The day bridges the human and the divine, a reminder that devotion, when sincere, makes the gods celebrate too.

How India celebrates Dev Deepawali 2025 across states

From Varanasi to Pushkar, Rishikesh to Haridwar, devotees light earthen lamps by the river, sing aarti, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. In the south, especially in Tamil Nadu, devotees honour Murugan through the grand festival of Soorasamharam. In Odisha, it coincides with Boita Bandana, marking ancient maritime traditions.

When the lamps on Earth meet the light in the sky, it’s said the gods smile, and for one night, heaven and Earth share the same glow.