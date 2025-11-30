December 2025: Full list of vrats, festivals and astrological changes This December isn’t just the year’s ending; it’s a stretch filled with vrats, sacred timings and three major planetary moves. Here’s a clear, day-by-day list of everything spiritual unfolding through the month.

December is the final month of the year – yet astrologers state that in 2025 it holds intense spiritual force. Each week contains a date set aside for worship, contemplation or rejoicing: Favourable Ekadashis arrive, and planets shift into potent positions. The month begins with Mokshada Ekadashi, a day devoted to Lord Vishnu. On the same date, devotees recall the first utterance of the Bhagavad Gita on the plain of Kurukshetra, an event celebrated as Gita Jayanti.

Beyond Ekadashis, December will see fasts dedicated to Shiva, celebrations honouring Goddess Annapurna, and important dates like Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. Astrologically, too, it’s an active phase, with Mars, Venus and Mercury all preparing to shift signs, movements believed to influence personal energy, relationships and decision-making.

Here’s a simple, clear guide to all major vrat, festivals and planetary transits happening through the month.

December 2025 Vrat and Festivals List

December 1, 2025 (Monday) – Mokshada Ekadashi & Gita Jayanti

December 2, 2025 (Tuesday) – Pradosh Vrat

December 4, 2025 (Thursday) – Annapurna Jayanti, Dattatreya Jayanti & Margashirsha Purnima

December 5, 2025 (Friday) – Beginning of Paush month

December 7, 2025 (Sunday) – Ashtooṣ Sankashti Chaturthi

December 15, 2025 (Monday) – Saphala Ekadashi

December 16, 2025 (Tuesday) – Dhanu Sankranti & Start of Kharmas

December 17, 2025 (Wednesday) – Pradosh Vrat

December 19, 2025 (Friday) – Paush Amavasya

December 24, 2025 (Wednesday) – Vinayak Chaturthi

December 27, 2025 (Saturday) – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

December 30, 2025 (Tuesday) – Paush Putrada Ekadashi

December 31, 2025 (Wednesday) – Vaikuntha Ekadashi

This line-up makes December one of the most auspicious months, especially for devotees of Vishnu, Shiva and Ganesha.

Planetary Transits in December 2025

Alongside devotional events, December brings important astrological shifts:

December 7, 2025 (Sunday) – Mars enters Sagittarius

December 20, 2025 (Saturday) – Venus enters Sagittarius

December 29, 2025 (Monday) – Mercury enters Sagittarius

With three planets entering the same fire sign within the same month, many astrologers predict a period of energetic changes, a boost in motivation, a shift in emotional dynamics and more clarity in communication towards the year’s end.

December 2025, therefore, emerges as a span both spiritually abundant plus astrologically active. Observers keep the vrats for belief, for inherited custom or for inner steadiness. The interval abounds with chances for worship, self-restraint and new starts. While the year ends, the rites but also planetary crossings, quietly declare that even conclusions move under sacred timing.

