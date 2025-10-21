Chopda Puja 2025 date and time: Shubh muhurat and rituals for new financial beginnings Chopda Puja 2025, also known as Muhurat Puja or Sharda Puja, will be performed on Diwali, October 21. Observed mainly in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, this ritual marks the opening of new business ledgers, invoking Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for prosperity and wisdom.

When the Diwali lamps illuminate Indian homes, merchants and entrepreneurs set the stage for one of the most revered annual rituals, Chopda Puja, or Muhurat Puja/Sharda Puja. Observed primarily in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, this ritualistic ceremony heralds the start of a new year of finances and the recasting of traditional and digital ledgers.

The term Chopda means "account book," and in this puja, entrepreneurs and business people start new books of accounts, invoking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for prosperity, wisdom, and wealth in the coming year.

Chopda Puja 2025: Date and timing

The best time to perform Chopda Puja is during the Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset.

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 03:44 PM to 05:46 PM

Evening Muhurat (Chara) - 05:46 PM to 07:21 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 10:31 PM to 12:06 AM, Oct 21

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 01:41 AM to 06:26 AM, Oct 21

These are arrived at considering the alignment of the Amavasya Tithi and the occurrence of Pradosh Kaal, both of which are considered auspicious for calling upon Goddess Lakshmi.

Significance of Chopda Puja

Chopda Puja is not only a ritual, it's also a symbolic renewal. For centuries, it has been the symbol of new beginnings in business and life. During this day, traders ornament their books with swastikas, turmeric, and vermilion, inscribe "Shubh Labh" (auspicious profit), and do a Lakshmi Ganesh Puja before they make their first entries.

In today's day and age, although paper ledgers might have given way to computerised records, the spirit remains the same. Even those who are running their businesses online still conduct the puja on laptops or tablets, noting it as the "opening balance" of a fresh cycle of finances.

Devotees are of the belief that praying on the Chopda Puja eliminates hindrances in business and brings in prosperity. It also acts as a reminder that if wealth is earned honestly, it becomes an agency of stability and service to society.

Performing the Chopda Puja

Sanitise the business space and adorn it with rangoli and diyas.

Arrange the idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on a sanitised cloth along with account books or computers.

Provide sweets, flowers, and coins to the deity during the puja.

Chant mantras like "Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah" and "Om Gam Ganapataye Namah".

Burn incense and diyas, and end the puja by performing aarti and offering prasad.

Why Chopda Puja is relevant today

Even during times of digital finance and computerised ledgers, Chopda Puja is of emotional and spiritual significance. It reminds all businesspeople that success is not merely quantitative but qualitative in terms of thankfulness, morality, and faith that a higher power directs human endeavour.

As the festive lamps shine brighter this Diwali, Chopda Puja continues to symbolise new hope, new beginnings, and blessings for abundance in the coming year.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)