Charanamrit rules: Are you drinking it the right way? Spiritual expert explains

New Delhi:

Whenever we go to a temple or any special puja is organised at home, Charanamrit is always offered at the end. It is said that consuming it removes negative energy and purifies the soul. Furthermore, there is no fear of premature death. But its virtue can only be attained if you consume it correctly. In fact, most people make mistakes while drinking Charanamrit. India's renowned Bhagwat Katha narrator and spiritual guru, Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj, has explained the correct way to consume it.

According to spiritual teachings, charanamrit is considered divine because it is associated with the feet of the deity and carries symbolic purity. But like most rituals, intention and method both matter.

What exactly is charanamrit?

Charanamrit usually comprises a blend of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar. Charanamrit may be offered during the ritual process and subsequently shared among the worshippers as prasad. Charanamrit is an embodiment of blessings, purity, and devotion. This sacred concoction has cleansing effects on body, mind, and soul in many cases.

The right way to consume charanamrit

The act may seem simple, but it is meant to be mindful.

Charanamrit is usually taken in the right hand and consumed respectfully, without haste.

It is not meant to be treated like regular food or drink, but as something sacred.

Many traditions emphasise taking only a small quantity, symbolising humility and respect.

Why quantity matters

While the quantity of prasad may be large, charanamrit is intended to be consumed only in minute quantities. The purpose is not consumption; rather, it is reverence. Any excess would take away from the spirit behind the consumption, which is reverence and not gluttony.

What people often overlook

However, in our busy temple worship experiences, rituals may sometimes become mechanical. But religious leaders usually point out that the true importance is being aware, accepting the charanamrit while having a peaceful mind and sense of thankfulness. Also, one should avoid spilling or wasting it since it is regarded as holy.

The deeper meaning behind the ritual

At its core, charanamrit is not about rules alone. It represents surrender, humility and connection with the divine. The act of consuming it symbolises accepting blessings and aligning oneself with faith. Even if charanamrit seems like a minor aspect of temple ceremonies, its importance is far-reaching.

Knowledge of how to accept and take charanamrit becomes significant because when it comes to spiritual activities, no matter how trivial they are, they must be done with purpose.

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