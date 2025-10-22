Bhai Dooj 2025: What to do if you don’t have a brother to celebrate with Bhai Dooj 2025 will be celebrated on October 23, marking the end of the Diwali festival with love and light. Whether you have a brother or not, the essence remains the same — celebrating bonds of care, gratitude, and protection in all forms, from Behen Dooj to virtual blessings.

New Delhi:

The festival of Bhai Dooj marks the loving bond between brothers and sisters. The day is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. This year, it occurs on October 23, 2025, marking an end to the five-day Diwali festivities on a warm note.

On the day, sisters put a tilak on the forehead of their brothers, perform aarti, and wish them long life and prosperity. Meanwhile, brothers shower them with gifts and vow to protect them for life. But what happens when someone doesn’t have a brother to celebrate with? The beauty of Bhai Dooj lies not just in ritual, but in the spirit of love, care, and mutual respect, something that can be honoured in many other ways too.

Celebrate with your sister — the Behen Dooj way

Don’t let tradition limit the meaning of the festival. Many women across India now celebrate Bhai Dooj as Behen Dooj, where sisters perform the rituals for each other, symbolising protection and support in all phases of life. It's such a lovely means of honouring sisterhood, particularly for women who have an emotional bond.

You may give gifts, prepare a special meal, or spend the day enjoying your shared experience.

Honour cousins and friends who feel like family

Family isn't just about blood relationships. If you have cousins, male friends, or even colleagues who’ve always been there for you, tie the symbolic thread of Bhai Dooj (or tilak) to express your gratitude and love.

In many parts of India, it’s common for women to perform the Bhai Dooj rituals with cousins or family friends who hold a brotherly place in their lives. What matters most is the intention, a simple prayer for mutual happiness and safety.

Worship Chandra Dev or Lord Krishna as symbolic brothers

In certain regions, such as Haryana and Maharashtra, sisters worship Chandra Dev (the Moon) as their brother. They perform aarti, offer tilak, and pray for his long life, happiness, and prosperity.

In other cultures, sisters take Lord Yama (God of Death) or Lord Krishna as their divine brother and do a tilak and bhog in their names. This ceremony beautifully expresses the feeling of love, gratitude, and service and keeps the religious and cultural spirit of Bhai Dooj alive even if there is no biological brother.

Perform puja for Lord Chitragupta or Surya Dev

If you wish to maintain the spiritual essence of the festival, you can also perform a small puja for Lord Chitragupta, whose birth anniversary coincides with Bhai Dooj, or offer arghya (water) to Surya Dev (the Sun God) at sunrise.

In several northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, women without brothers worship Lord Chitragupta to seek wisdom, blessings, and the well-being of their family.

Celebrate Bhai Dooj virtually with brothers who live far away

If your brother lives abroad or in another city, celebrate virtually. Arrange your puja thali, light a diya, and put a tilak on his picture or over a video call. Most families now have virtual celebrations of Bhai Dooj, combining old emotions with new connectivity. You can even send video messages, handwritten letters, or digital gifts to show love from afar.

At its essence, Bhai Dooj is about protection, gratitude, and love, sentiments that surpass gender and family lines. No matter if you're celebrating a sister, friend, cousin, or the divine, what's important is the intention.

So, even if you don't have a brother, keep this in mind: Bhai Dooj is your chance to celebrate the people who've been there for you, the ones who make your world a home.