Baglamukhi Jayanti Upay: Remedies for health, wealth, marital happiness, business growth and protection

New Delhi:

Baglamukhi Jayanti is being observed today. The day falls on the Ashtami tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh and is considered the appearance day of Goddess Baglamukhi. She is one of the ten Mahavidyas and holds a distinct place in Hindu spiritual traditions.

It is believed that Goddess Baglamukhi emerged from a sacred lake called Haridra in Saurashtra. She is also known as Pitambara, which simply means the one who wears yellow. The colour yellow is closely associated with her. She is depicted in yellow attire, and devotees are also encouraged to wear yellow while worshipping her. Even the offerings used during puja are usually kept in shades of yellow. She is often referred to as the goddess who helps destroy enemies and remove obstacles.

Significance of Baglamukhi Jayanti and colour rituals

The day is considered important for those seeking strength, protection, and clarity in difficult situations. Yellow plays a central role in the rituals. Wearing yellow clothes, using yellow flowers, and including yellow items in the puja is believed to align the devotee more closely with the energy of the goddess.

Remedies to follow on Baglamukhi Jayanti

If you wish to attract someone, perform a havan on Friday using honey, ghee, sugar, and salt

If you want to bring someone under your influence, perform a havan using sesame seeds mixed with honey, ghee, and sugar

For relief from health-related issues, offer a havan with durva grass, guduchi, and lava mixed with honey, ghee, and sugar

If your spouse’s health keeps fluctuating, take 400 grams each of seven different grains, pack them separately, and donate them in different temples on Friday

If there are ongoing issues at home affecting your married life, the woman of the house should collect a small amount of dust from the home, tie it in a brown cloth, and bury it in a secluded place far from the house

If you are facing issues with a business partner or communication gaps, take two white flowering plants with pots. Offer one at a temple and gift the other to your business partner

For mental peace, feed cooked white basmati rice mixed with powdered sugar to a white cow on Friday and seek blessings with folded hands

For prosperity at home, prepare clean white cotton wicks dipped in ghee and keep them aside for the entire Friday. The next day, place them in a box and donate them to a temple

If you want to get ahead of your competitors, gift clothes to your nephew on Friday and take their blessings

If there are issues in your married life, face the south-west direction on Friday, offer prayers with folded hands, and feed a needy person as per your capacity

If you struggle with restlessness or lack of focus, take a small amount of sesame seeds and release them into flowing water on Friday

If you want to improve your skills and efficiency at work, seek blessings from your guru, family priest, or a temple priest and offer them a yellow item

These practices are simple in form but are followed with belief and intent. For many, that is what gives them meaning.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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