Amavasya April 2026: Is it today or tomorrow? Check correct date, muhurat and puja vidhi

New Delhi:

There are certain days in the Hindu calendar that feel a bit more grounded. Less noise. More intention. Amavasya is one of them. It is not about celebration in the usual sense. It is more about quiet rituals, reflection and doing things that are believed to carry deeper meaning.

Vaishakh Amavasya, in particular, holds strong significance. It is considered an important day for snan and daan, with a belief that any good deed done on this day brings multiplied results. It is also closely linked with rituals for ancestors. According to Puranic references, this is the day when the Treta Yuga is believed to have begun. So yes, the weight of the day is not small.

Vaishakh Amavasya 2026 date and tithi

Vaishakh Amavasya will be observed on April 17, 2026. On this day, the Amavasya tithi will remain till 5:21 pm.

Amavasya 2026 muhurat timings

Brahma Muhurat: 04:25 am to 05:09 am

Pratah Sandhya: 04:47 am to 05:54 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:55 am to 12:47 pm

Vijay Muhurat: 02:30 pm to 03:22 pm

Godhuli Muhurat: 06:47 pm to 07:09 pm

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:48 pm to 07:54 pm

Amrit Kaal: 09:50 am to 11:18 am

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: Throughout the day

Vaishakh Amavasya puja vidhi and rituals

Start the day early and take a bath, which is considered essential on Amavasya

Offer water to the Sun as part of the morning ritual

Perform tarpan for ancestors, which holds special importance on this day

If observing a fast, stick to satvik food throughout the day

Worship Lord Vishnu along with remembering ancestors

Spend time in daan, japa and quiet prayer during the day

Perform deep daan in the evening by lighting a diya

Donate in the name of ancestors, as it is believed to help reduce life’s difficulties

Offer items like water, sattu and jaggery, which are considered especially beneficial on Vaishakh Amavasya

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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