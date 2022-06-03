World Environment Day 2022: ‘Green Dating’ emerges as a new dating trend in India. What is it?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK ‘Green Dating’ emerges as a new dating trend in India

World Environment Day 2022: With the growing concerns around climate change and environmental issues, conversations around nature and saving resources have become dinner table discussions. In India, while Millennials have been known to promote environmental activism, it's now the Gen Zs who are also taking the conversation forward. In fact, environmental activism is a huge part of their dating life, and their concern for the cause is becoming a deciding factor when it comes to choosing a partner or who they want to date.

The ‘Green Dating’ trend is gaining traction in India as people are making more values-driven dating decisions and have an increased appreciation of the outdoors thanks to park walks and pandemic-induced alfresco dating.

Data from the dating app Bumble, shows that ‘environmentalism’ ranks as one of the top value interest badges to people in India. In fact, of those who recently added value interest badges to their dating profile, over a quarter (28%)* selected ‘environmentalism’.

This research conducted last year also found that post-lockdown, single Indians are now planning to keep first dates ‘active’ with a walk in the park or an outdoor picnic. Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble shared, “Compatibility is crucial in forging healthy and equitable relationships, which is why we want to empower people on Bumble to openly discuss things that are important to them. We added interest badges to profiles so that you can showcase your lifestyle, values, and causes that you can champion like environmentalism, human rights, and feminism among other social causes.

“Despite the challenges, we’ve seen a number of positive dating trends emerge from the pandemic, and ‘Green Dating’ is one that we hope to see continue in 2022. Now more than ever, people are looking to connect with those that share their values and priorities. It is encouraging to see people thinking about how the environment is important in all aspects of their lives including dating.”

Get creative and go green for your next date with these tips: