What is NATO? Know everything about this new dating trend of Gen-Z's

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK In 2023, young couples looked for relationships without an outcome.

In the contemporary landscape of relationships, the traditional concept of lifelong commitments has given way to a new era where GenZ is crafting its own narratives. Young singles are steering clear of labels and happily-ever-after expectations, choosing to prioritize living in the moment. The desire to cherish the journey over fixating on a predetermined destination is becoming increasingly evident, as highlighted in Tinder's annual 'Year in Swipe' report.

What is the NATO dating trend?

NATO is an acronym for "Not Attached To an Outcome." NATO encapsulates a mindset that champions freedom and flexibility in modern romantic connections. The report underscores a shift in the preferences of young individuals, indicating that they are seeking partners not necessarily committed to everlasting relationships.

This departure from conventional dating expectations places emphasis on savouring the journey rather than succumbing to societal norms dictating relationship trajectories. Dr Chandni Tugnait, a Life Coach, and Relationship Expert collaborating with Tinder India, underscores this shift, stating, "Shifting away from outcome-focused dating, this reflects a move towards viewing the dating journey as a path to self-discovery, not just a checklist for commitment."

The younger generation's evolving approach towards dating and relationships is evident in their openness to exploration. Tinder's report reveals that over a quarter of 18-25-year-olds on the app are receptive to exploring relationships, while a significant percentage is still navigating their relationship aspirations. This trend is mirrored in India, where a substantial portion of individuals expressed openness to exploration, with the majority acknowledging that they are still in the process of defining their relationship goals.

Dr Chandni Tugnait's insights underscore the significance of this transformation, emphasizing that the current dating landscape is about more than commitment; it's a journey of self-discovery. The NATO trend liberates the younger generation from self-imposed pressures, enabling them to approach relationships with authenticity and transparency.

What is ‘The Plot’ trend?

Amidst these shifts, another dating trend, "main character living for the plot," has emerged. This phenomenon sees individuals fully immersed in the journey, embracing their "main character energy" and seeing themselves as protagonists of their own stories. Each moment, whether positive or challenging, is viewed as a plot point contributing to their broader narrative. This trend is gaining traction on platforms like Tinder, where users incorporate phrases like "Doing it for the plot" into their bios, signalling a collective desire to focus on the journey rather than a predetermined destination.

Read More Lifestyle News