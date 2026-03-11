What is the ‘6-7 dating’ trend? Why Gen Z says peace matters more than a “perfect 10”

New Delhi:

If you spend even a few minutes scrolling through social media these days, you’ll notice something interesting about how people talk about relationships. The conversation has shifted. Instead of chasing the idea of a “perfect partner”, many young daters are talking about something far simpler: peace.

That change is at the heart of the latest relationship buzzword doing the rounds online: “6–7 dating.” It may sound like a strange phrase at first, but the idea behind it is surprisingly relatable.

So what does “6–7 dating” actually mean?

The phrase comes from the familiar, and often joking, habit of rating attractiveness on a scale of one to ten. Traditionally, people would talk about wanting a “10”, someone who ticks every box. The 6–7 dating trend flips that idea on its head. Instead of searching for the most exciting or seemingly perfect partner, some Gen Z daters say they are intentionally choosing someone who feels more like a “six or seven out of ten.” Not because they are settling, but because these partners often bring qualities that matter far more in everyday life.

Think reliability. Kindness. Emotional maturity. The ability to communicate without drama. In short, someone who feels steady rather than feeling overwhelmed.

Why the idea is resonating online

Part of the reason this trend is getting attention is simple dating fatigue. Many young people say they are exhausted by situationships, ghosting, and the emotional rollercoaster that often comes with modern app-based dating. After years of chaotic dating experiences, a calmer relationship suddenly sounds appealing. A “6–7 partner” is often described as someone who may not create fireworks every second, but who shows up consistently. They reply to messages. They make plans and actually keep them. They listen.

And for many people, that kind of emotional stability feels far more attractive than dramatic chemistry.

It’s not really about numbers

Despite the name, most people discussing the trend emphasise that it isn’t actually about ranking partners on a scorecard. The numbers are just shorthand for a bigger idea: real relationships rarely look like the polished romances we see in films or on Instagram.

Instead, they are built on small everyday qualities, patience, understanding, humour, and the ability to make each other feel comfortable.

Also read: Dating trends 2026: The 10 new ways people will build relationships next year