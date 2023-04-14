Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Things women love to hear on a date: How to make a lasting impression

The dating scene can be nerve-wracking and anxiety-inducing, especially when you're hoping to leave a lasting impression. But fret not! While there's no foolproof formula for a perfect date, there are certain words and actions that can make most women swoon.

Here are some ideas to help you make a great impression and leave your date feeling appreciated.

Compliments about appearance:

A woman feels special when someone gives her genuine compliments about her appearance. Whether the compliment is about her outfit, makeup or hair, letting her know will make her feel appreciated and boost her confidence. However, it's important to be sincere and avoid generic compliments.

Interest in their life and passions:

Women love to talk about themselves and share their passions. Show genuine interest in her life, dreams and her hobbies. Let her share more about herself by asking open-ended questions. When you listen attentively and respond thoughtfully it will show that you value her opinions and experiences which leads to a meaningful connection.

Genuine compliments about their personality:

Compliment a woman's personality and let her know what you admire about her. It can be about her sense of humour, intelligence, kindness, or confidence. However, be sincere and specific in your compliments, and avoid using cliches or pickup lines. Authentic compliments about her character traits will make her feel valued and appreciated.

Words of encouragement and support:

Women appreciate partners who are supportive and encouraging. Offer words of encouragement and support if she is talking about her goals or challenges. When you let her know that you believe in her abilities and are there to support her, it strengthens the emotional connection between you.

Affectionate gestures:

Small, affectionate gestures make a big impact. Gestures like holding hands, giving a hug offering a gentle touch, or can make a woman feel cared for and special. However, it's important to be respectful of her comfort level and boundaries. Always ask for consent and be mindful of her body language.

Knowing the right things to say on a date can help you create a positive impression and build a meaningful connection with your date. Remember to be sincere, respectful, and attentive, and you'll increase your chances of making a great impression on your date.

Read More Lifestyle News