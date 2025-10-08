6 sweet things husbands can do to make Karwa Chauth evening extra special This Karwa Chauth 2025, skip the usual gifts and make the evening truly special. From joining her for sargi to setting up a dreamy moonrise spot and planning a surprise dinner, here are sweet, romantic gestures every husband can try to make her day unforgettable.

New Delhi:

Karwa Chauth is one of those rare days when love, rituals, and romance all share the same space. While wives fast from sunrise to moonrise, husbands usually stay on the sidelines, waiting, smiling, and hoping they don’t say something that gets them into trouble before the moon shows up.

But here’s the secret: Karwa Chauth isn’t just her festival, it’s an opportunity for you, dear husbands, to make her feel cherished, pampered, and proud of the man she chose. So this year, ditch the last-minute gift scramble and try these small gestures that make a big difference.

6 things husbands can do on Karwa Chauth 2025

1. Start the morning with her

Even if you’re half asleep, join her for sargi (the pre-dawn meal). Sitting beside her as she eats says more than any expensive gift. It’s companionship at 4 a.m., and honestly, that’s as romantic as it gets.

2. Give her a “fasting pass” for chores

She’s not eating, not drinking, so the least you can do is not let her lift a finger. Take charge of the house, handle errands, or even better, order her favourite flowers. The point is: she shouldn’t have to remind you to help; just do it.

3. Leave her love notes (yes, actual notes)

Hide little handwritten notes around the house, on the mirror, her dresser, even near the puja thali. Write things like, “Counting down to moonrise just to see you smile” or “You make fasting look fabulous.”

It’s cheesy. It’s adorable. It works.

4. Surprise her with a moonrise setup

Don’t just wait for the moon, prepare for it. Set up your balcony or terrace with fairy lights, cushions, and maybe a few candles. Keep her channi (sieve) and water ready so she doesn’t have to scramble at the last minute. Add her favourite song in the background for extra points.

5. Plan the post-fast dinner

She’s been starving all day, don’t let the evening end with plain dal-chawal. Book her favourite restaurant, or better yet, cook for her (YouTube can be your best friend). A warm, lovingly planned dinner seals the night beautifully.

6. Say thank you

A simple “thank you for doing this for us” goes a long way. Karwa Chauth is more emotional than it looks; it’s about love, patience, and faith. Let her know you notice that. Gratitude never goes out of style.

Karwa Chauth isn’t about fasting or rituals alone; it’s about celebrating the bond you share. You don’t have to be poetic or perfect, just thoughtful. Because, truly, the most romantic thing a man can do isn’t buying jewellery, it’s making his wife feel like she’s still the girl he fell in love with.