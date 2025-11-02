Too smooth, too cold? Psychology just decoded the ultimate dating red flags A 2025 study in the Journal of Couple & Relationship Therapy finds that manipulative and emotionally cold traits, known as interpersonal manipulation and callous affect, quietly destroy relationship satisfaction. Here’s what the research means for love today.

New Delhi:

Love is complex. We often find ourselves chasing traits we do want: kindness, ambition, and compatibility. But what about the traits we shouldn’t ever ignore? A new study published in the Journal of Couple & Relationship Therapy (2025) by researchers from Nottingham Trent University and Vrije Universiteit Brussel has unpacked how certain “psychopathic” personality features.

These features particularly include manipulativeness and emotional coldness. This can make or break romantic satisfaction. It’s not about diagnosing your partner. It’s about understanding some patterns. They’re predictors of relationship decline.

What the study found

The study analysed 85 heterosexual couples using the Actor-Partner Interdependence Model, a framework that examines how each person’s traits affect both their own and their partner’s relationship satisfaction.

The researchers focused on four psychopathy-linked facets:

Interpersonal Manipulation – superficial charm, deceit, control;

Callous Affect – lack of empathy or remorse;

Erratic Lifestyle – impulsivity, irresponsibility;

Antisocial Tendencies – aggression or rule-breaking.

The findings were striking:

The strongest predictors of low relationship satisfaction included Interpersonal Manipulation and Callous Affect.

There was significantly lower satisfaction for participants who perceived their partner as being more manipulative or callous.

Self-rated manipulativeness also correlated with one's own reduced happiness, suggesting that even the manipulator doesn't find peace in control.

Interestingly, impulsivity or thrill-seeking (“Erratic Lifestyle”) had weaker or negligible links to dissatisfaction—possibly because early-stage excitement masks the damage these traits cause long-term.

Lead author Dr Frederica Martijn noted that “traits related to selfish, callous, and manipulative behaviour are likely to affect relationships in an intimate way, with long-term detrimental impacts.”

Why these traits corrode love

These “Factor 1” traits, emotional detachment and manipulation, undermine the very fabric of intimacy. The study explains that while detachment in depression stems from sadness or withdrawal, callousness stems from indifference: “a lack of care for others.”

That distinction matters: one partner feels neglected, the other doesn’t even notice the neglect.

Over time, these behaviours create emotional asymmetry, one gives, one takes. As empathy erodes, so does trust. And without mutual emotional investment, relationship satisfaction falls apart, even if the outward structure (dating, marriage, kids) remains intact.

What this means for relationships today

Psychopathic traits aren’t reserved for criminals or movie villains. They appear along a spectrum, from subtle emotional control to overt manipulation. The researchers point out that even mild tendencies can destabilise long-term relationships.

“Higher self-rated interpersonal manipulation and partner-rated callous affect were related to lower partner-effect relationship satisfaction,” the paper concludes.

“Findings highlight complex associations between psychopathic traits and relationships, underscoring the importance of partner perceptions.”

The bottom line? How you treat, perceive, and emotionally engage with your partner matters far more than charisma, looks, or chemistry.

This study’s quiet reminder is that being loved well is better than being loved intensely. If you feel unseen, gaslighted, or constantly doubting your emotions, it’s not overreacting.