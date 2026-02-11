Promise Day: Five promises that actually matter in a relationship, psychotherapist reveals Promise Day tends to focus on dramatic vows, but lasting relationships are built on quieter commitments. A psychotherapist explains five promises that truly matter, including emotional honesty, consistent effort, respectful conflict, accountability and growing together over time.

New Delhi:

Often, Promise Day celebrates what sounds romantic or sweet rather than what truly sustains a relationship. Grand declarations, dramatic vows and sweeping gestures look good on paper, but real love is built quietly, in moments that rarely make it to social media.

According to Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M.), Psychotherapist, Founder, and Director of Gateway of Healing, relationships survive not on intensity, but on emotional safety and steady effort. Here are five promises that truly matter, long after Promise Day has passed.

1. The promise of emotional honesty

Emotional honesty does not mean being harsh or unfiltered; it means being genuine and open. It means being truthful enough to speak up before distance builds.“Many people stay silent because they fear conflict, but relationships suffer far more from unspoken feelings than from honest conversations,” says Dr Tugnait. This promise is about being able to say “I’m struggling” or “Something feels off” instead of pretending everything is fine. Emotional honesty keeps resentment from quietly taking root.

2. The promise of effort, not intensity

Grand gestures fade quickly. What holds relationships together is effort, especially on ordinary days. “Intensity creates excitement, but effort creates safety,” explains Dr Tugnait. “Checking in, repairing after disagreements and staying present consistently matters more than dramatic displays of affection.” This promise says, “I will keep showing up,” even when love feels routine rather than thrilling.

3. The promise of respect during conflict

Disagreements are inevitable. Disrespect is not.“Conflict itself isn’t the problem. It’s how people behave during conflict that determines whether a relationship grows or breaks,” Dr Tugnait says. This promise means choosing not to insult, threaten, emotionally withdraw or use vulnerabilities as weapons during arguments. When conflict feels unsafe, emotional connection erodes quickly.

4. The promise of accountability

Accountability is one of the most overlooked promises in relationships.“It’s not enough to apologise. Real accountability involves reflecting on your behaviour and being willing to change it,” says Dr Tugnait. This promise is about taking responsibility when you hurt your partner, intentionally or otherwise, and listening without defensiveness. Over time, accountability builds trust far more effectively than repeated apologies.

5. The promise of growth, together and individually

People evolve. Relationships that last allow room for that evolution. “Love doesn’t mean holding each other in place. It means growing together without limiting individual growth,” Dr Tugnait explains. This promise recognises the fact that change is natural and good, and that supporting each other in these changes is only good for the relationship.

Why these promises matter more than romantic vows

These commitments are not necessarily poetic statements. Yet it is they who make love last. They are not given once, in public. They live daily, in secret.

Promise Day is important when we understand this is about promises we live, not promises we make aloud. The strongest relationships don't come from what we say aloud, but what we do consistently.

