Flirt, laugh, and connect! 3 surprisingly habits that can transform your relationship overnight

Every couple has heard the phrase “honeymoon phase”, that magical period where everything feels exciting, new, and effortless. But what happens after that? According to relationship coach, motivator, and writer Javal Bhatt, keeping that spark alive doesn’t have to be complicated or dramatic.

In an Instagram video, Javal Bhatt shared three small but powerful habits that can make love feel fresh, even years into a relationship.

Here’s how you can bring back the butterflies and keep them fluttering.

3 simple tips to keep the excitement and spark alive with your partner

Don’t stop flirting

Flirting isn’t just for the early days of dating. Javal says it’s the secret ingredient that keeps romance alive even after commitment or marriage. A sweet text in the middle of the day, a cheeky compliment, or a playful wink can remind your partner that you still choose them every day.

As Javal puts it, “Flirting keeps the romantic relationship alive and helps you prevent taking your partner or relationship for granted.”

Avoid talking all day

Yes, communication is important, but Javal warns that constant updates can actually take the thrill out of your conversations. When you know everything that happened in your partner’s day, there’s little left to look forward to.

Instead, agree on moments where you both are fully present, phones down, hearts open. “Decide the mutual timings of the day when you both are available and fully free to invest the quality time,” Javal advises. This way, even a simple dinner chat feels like a special ritual.

Laugh together

Laughter is glue for relationships. It breaks tension, reminds you not to take everything too seriously, and creates memories you’ll treasure forever.

Javal suggests sharing memes, watching comedy movies together, or even light-hearted teasing. “I’m not saying you laugh all the time, but research shows that a couple who often laughs together is a couple who stays together in a long-lasting relationship,” he says.

Love isn’t about grand gestures every day; it’s about small, intentional actions that make your partner feel seen and valued. A playful message, a little space to miss each other, and a shared laugh might just be the easiest way to keep the romance alive for the long run.

