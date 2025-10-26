‘Bio-bating’: Why everyone’s faking it (just a little) on dating apps Forget catfishing, the new dating trend is “bio-bating”, where people oversell themselves on dating apps. Here’s why it’s so common, what causes dating-app fatigue, and how to keep your bio real (and still get the swipe).

New Delhi:

You know that part of your dating app bio where you say you “love books, beaches and baking banana bread”? Be honest, when was the last time you actually read something that wasn’t on your phone? There is where bio-bating comes to play!

Welcome to the latest buzzword in the dating world: bio-bating. Unlike catfishing, it’s not about pretending to be someone else; it’s about pretending to be your best possible self, often to the point of fiction.

What exactly is ‘bio-bating’?

Think of it as soft-focus self-marketing. You’re not lying, just curating the truth a little too well. Maybe you once went hiking in 2019, and suddenly your bio reads: “Outdoorsy soul who lives for mountain trails.” Or you helped a friend cook once, and now you’re “a foodie experimenting with global flavours.”

It’s all about sounding interesting enough to get the swipe, even if reality is… less picturesque.

Why are people doing it?

Because dating apps are exhausting. The algorithms reward the loud, the witty, and the adventurous — not the ones who admit they’d rather stay home in pyjamas eating Maggi.

“People oversell themselves to stand out,” says a relationship coach quoted in The Free Press Journal report. “It’s not malicious, it’s survival.” In short: everyone’s trying to impress, not confess.

The big bio backlash

Here’s the catch, 63% of daters say they feel disappointed after meeting someone in person, according to a recent survey.

Turns out, the gap between “loves adventure” and “likes Netflix” can feel like a betrayal. That disconnect — between how people write and how they actually are — is fuelling what experts call dating-app fatigue. It’s not just about looks anymore; it’s about expectations. We’re not falling short on personality — we’re falling short on the promise our bios make.

How to fix your dating bio (without faking it)

If you’ve been guilty of bio-bating, relax, everyone’s been there. The trick isn’t to overshare, it’s to sound human.

Ditch clichés. “Sapiosexual coffee lover” says nothing.

Keep one real detail. “Currently obsessed with cardamom chai” > “Tea enthusiast.”

Show, don’t sell. “I once tried salsa dancing and injured my pride” is more charming than “I love dancing.”

Embrace the small stuff. It’s the quirks, not the curated perfection, that make you stand out.

Bio-bating is just a fancy term for what everyone’s secretly done, polishing up the truth to sound like a rom-com character. But here’s the thing: real connections don’t come from perfect bios. They come from honest ones.

So maybe it’s time to delete “avid hiker” if your only cardio is chasing food delivery guys, and let the right swipe find you anyway.

Also read: Flirt, laugh, and connect! 3 surprisingly habits that can transform your relationship overnight