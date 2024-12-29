Are you a LAT couple enjoying Living Apart Together? Here's all about this growing relationship trend

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Are you a LAT couple enjoying Living Apart Together?

A new form of relational dynamic has emerged in recent years. It is known as Living Apart Together, or LAT. This entails a pair being in a relationship while living in separate homes. This is similar to the structure that couples use when they are not married and prefer to live physically apart.

However, a new study conducted by the University of Lancaster (United Kingdom) in partnership with University College London found that the living dynamics are favorable for couples over the age of 60. According to the study, living in separate dwellings is the key to senior couples' contentment.

In a statement, the British University noted that while quitting a marriage can cause a decrease in mental health, living in different dwellings while enjoying the company of a marriage can help those over the age of 60.

How can LAT aid older couples?

According to the study, leaving a marriage or cohabitation can have a serious impact on people's mental health. When people prefer to live in separate homes, they are not obligated to spend all of their time together, but instead opt to be in a long-term relationship. This adds meaning to the relationship.

Yang Hu, a Lancaster University professor and co-author of the study with Rory Coulter of University College London, stated, “It is time we saw and recognised the power of intimate, often invisible, connections beyond the home to sustain the wellbeing of older adults.”

Staying under the same roof with your partner is sometimes a social pressure rather than a choice based on independence. As a result, living away together can assist in fostering a more genuine relationship based on choices and closeness. It has also been shown to produce a slower decrease in mental health than estranged spouses who quit their marriage.

