Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Signs that you are in a trauma-bonding relationship.

Relationships are an integral part of our lives. They bring joy, love, and companionship into our lives, but at times they can also be a source of pain and suffering. One type of destructive relationship that often goes unnoticed is a trauma-bonding relationship. Trauma bonding occurs when an individual becomes emotionally attached to someone abusive or toxic. It is characterised by a cycle of abuse and affection, resulting in a strong connection between the abuser and the victim. Here we will discuss 5 clear signs that you are stuck in a trauma-bonding relationship.

You make excuses for your partner's behaviour

One of the first signs of being stuck in a trauma-bonding relationship is constantly making excuses for your partner's behaviour. You may find yourself rationalising their actions or minimising the impact of their words or actions. This is often a defence mechanism to protect yourself from facing the reality of the situation. You may tell yourself that your partner had a tough childhood or that they are just stressed out at work, but in reality, these excuses only enable their behaviour and allow the cycle of abuse to continue.

You feel emotionally dependent on your partner

In a trauma-bonding relationship, the victim becomes emotionally dependent on the abuser. This dependency often stems from feelings of fear, shame, and guilt that the abuser has instilled in the victim. They may make you feel like you cannot survive without them or that no one else will love you. This emotional dependency can be difficult to break, making it hard for the victim to leave the toxic relationship.

Your self-esteem has plummeted

One of the most damaging effects of being in a trauma-bonding relationship is the toll it takes on your self-esteem. Constant criticism, belittling, and manipulation from your partner can make you feel worthless and inadequate. The abuser may also control your every move, making you feel like you have no autonomy or value. As a result, you may start to believe these negative messages and your self-esteem may plummet. This makes it even more challenging to leave the abusive relationship as you may feel like you are not worthy of love and respect.

You keep going back to your partner

A common characteristic of trauma bonding is the victim's tendency to keep going back to their abuser even after leaving the relationship. This can be due to the strong emotional bond that has been formed, making it hard for the victim to break free. The abuser may also use manipulation and promises of change to lure the victim back into the cycle of abuse. This constant back and forth can make it challenging to leave the toxic relationship for good.

You feel trapped and isolated

In a trauma-bonding relationship, the abuser often isolates the victim from their friends and family. This is done to maintain control over the victim and prevent them from seeking help or support from others. As a result, the victim may feel trapped and alone, with no one to turn to for help. This isolation can also make it difficult for the victim to see the reality of the toxic relationship, as they are constantly under the influence of their abuser's manipulation.

ALSO READ: 7 tell-tale signs that will help you know if your relationship can work or not