Image Source : FILE PHOTO Propose Day 2021: Bollywood scenes that redefined romantic proposals

When it comes to romantic date ideas, proposals, songs, and poems on love, what better place to look out for than a Bollywood film. Yes! as valentine's week is already here. And the second day which falls on February 8 is marked as Propose Day, we do not want you to struggle with Proposal ideas. Confess your true feelings in the most beautiful way. We bring you a few Bollywood examples for a perfect dream proposal for your loved one. From the appropriate setting to a fitting background song do not miss on anything.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

The classic airport proposal. The film showed a modern love story, where two friends were unaware of their feelings. Who can forget the scene when Jai (Imraan Khan) went to the airport just to tell Aditi (Genelia D’Souza) how much he loved him. He presented his feelings with the song ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pahle Ka Naata Koi’.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

To all those surviving the long-distance relationship, nothing can beat this straight to the soul kind of proposal that Bunny had for his Naina. Come and knock the door of your love. No fancy gifts and no lavish dinners needed just bent down with their favorite chocolate in a ring box.

Love Aaj Kal

Many people were cough crying when the last scene of Imtiaz Ali directorial showed Meera (Deepika Padukone) meeting love of his life Jai (Saif Ali Khan). The latter came to India to confess his love for the lady.

Break Ke Baad

In the last scene of the film, Aaliya (Deepika Padukone) proposing to Abhay (Imran Khan) is yet again, one of the cutest Bollywood proposal scenes.

Wake Up Sid

Your proposal can be a quiet, nonchalant proposal that can win his or her heart. And it's not always a guy who has to propose. Just like Aisha (Konkana Sen), ladies make the move. Sometimes words are just enough followed by a tight hug.

2 States

In the love story of Krish (Arjun Kapoor) and Ananya (Alia Bhatt), a confused Krish straight away entered to a room where Ananya was giving her job interview, to went on his knees to propose to his lady.

Anjaana Anjaani

The ultimate mid-water proposal of Anjaana Anjaani is something we cannot forget. The scene between Akash (Ranbir Kapoor) proposes to Kiara (Priyanka Chopra) is surely going to melt your loved one's heart.