Going on a date for the first time Never make THESE 6 mistakes

First dates are always special, so make it the best for your lifetime. Men, if it is your first date, you ought to be little more careful than usual. The word DATE, itself tingles us with excitement. However, sometimes we tend to make certain mistakes in a hurry. If you are planning to go on a first date with your crush, you must be careful about a few things and must try to avoid making mistakes. We all know, 'The first impression is the last impression', so be careful!

Here are some dating tips for all your men out there, if you are going on a date for the first time.

The first impression is the last impression Never wear a ripped jean on your first date. Try to keep your looks simple yet impressive. Never overdo or experiment with your looks on your first day. In fact, try to wear what you are comfortable in!

Be confident but not overconfident It's natural to be a little nervous while you go out on a date for the very first time. However, maintaining confidence is the key to win someone's heart. Try to know about them but don't show over smartness on the first date. Go with the flow and maintain the pace. Overdoing and overconfidence will spoil your impression.



Keep the conversation lighter It's very important to make your first date light and fun. Don't indulge in intense and deep conversations, making your first date boring. If you want to impress your partner, then turn on your humorous side. However, don't make them too funny that you lose the grip of your moto and get friend-zoned forever.



Pay attention If often make a mistake of involving with our cell phones while we are on a date. Avoid doing this! Do not use your cell phone while you are talking to your crush. Keep it aside and pay attention to what they say. You might never get a chance to talk to them again, so make the most of it impress them.



Avoid talking about ex-partners No one likes to talk about their 'EXES' on the very first date. Give some time and avoid talking about your ex-partner. In fact, don't even mention it. Live in the present and make the most of it. You will get ample time to talk about your past and future.



Don't get drunk Imagine it's your first date and you are heavily drunk! This will definitely spoil your image and leaves the impression that you aren't trustworthy. Drinking is not bad as long as consumed in a limit or occasionally, However, your first date is not the time when you must should drink. So, try to avoid getting drunk.

