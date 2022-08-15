Decoding PM Modi's 76th Independence Day look: White safa with tricolour stripes & traditional kurta

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BJP INDIA Decoding PM Modi's 76th Independence Day look

76th Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's royal attires and safas (headgears) during Independence day celebrations have always grabbed eyeballs. Continuing the tradition of wearing headgears from different states and cultures, on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, PM Modi chose to wear a white motif safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail.

In line with the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, PM Modi arrived wearing the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes. He hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time. The safa trail also had similar tricolour stripes, with saffron and green colour, as the headgear Modi wore on the occasion.

The Prime Minister is known for his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans for his Independence Day and Republic Day looks since 2014. Last year, he wore a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail. ALSO READ: PM Modi and his flamboyant 'pagadi' tradition on Independence Day: 2014 to 2022

PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour, hoists national flag at Red Fort

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebrations. ALSO READ: 76th Independence Day: Google celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence with Doodle featuring kites

On his arrival in the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. Later, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour.

He started his address to the nation by congratulating the countrymen on the completion of 75 years of independence which is being celebrated in the country under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. "I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve," PM Modi said.

