Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2023: Inspirational quotes by the popular Indian social activist

Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2023: Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a social activist who worked towards education for women and minorities. He was not just an activist but a popular Indian thinker, writer, and reformer. He opened the first school for girls from the lower segment of society and was against the caste system. His contributions were mainly to uplift the women in society and was the pioneer of the Satyashodhak Samaj. This organization worked for the upliftment of oppressed communities. He was also a prolific writer. One of his famous books includes 'Gulamgiri'.

Here are some of the most inspiring quotes by Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary-

If you educate a man, you educate an individual. But if you educate a woman, you educate an entire family Let us unite to oppose the oppressive caste system and work towards creating a just and equitable society Do not use the wrong means to do good work Education is the primary requirement of man and woman. Selfishness takes different forms. Sometimes of caste, sometimes of religion. True education signifies empowering others and leaving the world a little better than the one we found. Due to economic inequality, the standard of living of the farmers is disturbed Intelligence is lost without education, morality is lost without understanding, development is lost without morality, and Shudra is ruined without money. Education is important. Man is superior among all the creatures present on earth, and woman is superior among all human beings. Women and men are free from birth. Therefore both should be given the opportunity to enjoy all rights equally. How can the creator of the world be limited to a particular stone or a particular place?

